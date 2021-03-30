New American Funding Named One of the Best Workplaces in U.S.

"It is a tremendous honor to be named a Great Place to Work," said CEO Rick Arvielo. "To keep our customers happy and satisfied, we ensure that our staff is happy and satisfied. We've set our business apart with a diverse culture fueled by top-tier training methods, the latest tools and technologies, and exciting growth opportunities."

Despite the pandemic, the challenges of working from home, and an unprecedented demand for loans, the company has thrived, hiring 2,776 team members in 2020—increasing its staff size by 35%. This includes new opportunities for women, minorities, and Millennials who make up 60%, 46%, and 38% of its workforce, respectively.

Keeping up with the historic low rates, the company doubled their volume with a record-breaking year, which saw its servicing portfolio soar to a new high of 170,000+ loans for $43.4 billion (currently 181,000+ loans for $46.7 billion).

Arvielo credits the company's culture of integrity and collaboration, including mentorships, and a key initiative called "NAF360," an all-around commitment to an environment of respect for everyone the company employs or does business with, which starts with new hire process.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 181,000 loans for approximately $46.7 billion, 186+ nationwide locations, and about 4,900 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

