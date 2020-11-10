New American Funding Named Top Workplace in Austin

According to the Austin American-Stateman, the list of top workplaces is based entirely on anonymous survey responses from employees about their workplace and its culture. "Top Workplaces are not only better places to work but are more likely to be successful than peer organizations," the newspaper said.

New American Funding's Austin office is home to the company's mortgage servicing operations and filled with a team of seasoned professionals who are dedicated to helping individuals and families through their home loan journey.

"We're honored to be among the best workplaces in Austin," New American Funding Chief Operating Officer Christy Bunce said. "It means even more because this list is based directly on responses from our valued team members. We work hard to ensure that we are providing an environment where our people can enjoy where they work and be successful. We're happy to know our team is happy."

New American Funding is consistently recognized as a top nationwide employer. In the last year, FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® named the company a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance, a Best Workplace for Women, and a Best Workplace for Millennials.

The company has hundreds of open positions nationwide, including many remote career opportunities. The company offers an award-winning culture, advancement opportunities, career training, high-level mentoring, competitive benefits packages, and signing bonuses for certain positions.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 158,000 loans for approximately $39.9 billion, 195 nationwide locations, and about 4,600 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

