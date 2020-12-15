New American Funding Named Top Workplace in Orange County for 9th Straight Year

Through the award, the Orange County Register recognizes companies and organizations that are best places to work in the area. The award is based entirely on surveys completed by the company's employees. Employees are asked for their views of their company's culture, including the strength of the company's values, the company's effectiveness in achieving its mission, and employees' ability to reach their potential.

The award comes amid record growth for New American Funding. In 2020, the company has added more than 2,600 new employees, including more than 700 in Orange County alone, bringing its total workforce to more than 4,700.

The company has no plans of slowing down either. New American Funding has hundreds of open positions nationwide, including many remote career opportunities. The company offers an award-winning culture, advancement opportunities, career training, high-level mentoring, competitive benefits packages, and signing bonuses for certain positions.

"We're incredibly proud to be honored as a top workplace again," New American Funding CEO Rick Arvielo said. "It's especially gratifying in a year unlike any other. It's a testament to our culture that our team has thrived in this unusual time, leading to our company consistently breaking records all year."

New American Funding is consistently recognized as a top nationwide employer. In the last year, FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® named the company a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance, a Best Workplace for Women, and a Best Workplace for Millennials.

Join New American Funding today!

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 163,000 loans for approximately $41.4 billion, 190 nationwide locations, and about 4,700 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding

Related Links

www.newamericanfunding.com

