New American Funding Offers Refi Possible Option for Borrowers with Lower Income

New American Funding is now offering Freddie Mac's Refi PossibleSM program. The program requires that eligible borrowers receive a savings of at least $50 on their monthly mortgage payment and a reduction of their interest rate of at least 0.50%.

Homeowners are also eligible to receive $500 credit for towards an appraisal if one is obtained.

To qualify, you must:

Have an owner-occupied 1-unit single-family mortgage that is backed by Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae

Have an income at or below 80% of the area median income

Have a mortgage that was originated at least 12 months ago

Have not missed a mortgage payment in the last six months; have not missed more than one payment in the last 12 months

Have a mortgage with a loan-to-value ratio not to exceed 97%, a debt-to-income ratio not to exceed 65%, and a credit score as low as 620

The program is for fixed-rate loans only, offers and features loan limits up to the conforming limits.

You can determine whether your mortgage is owned by either Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae by checking the following website:

For more information, contact your New American Funding Loan Officer today!

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 206,000 loans for approximately $53.8 billion, 179 nationwide locations, and about 4,700 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding

Related Links

www.newamericanfunding.com

