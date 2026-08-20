New American Funding Partners with Kastle to Scale Customer Service Across Mortgage Originations and Servicing

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, one of the nation's leading independent mortgage lenders, is partnering with Kastle as part of their enterprise AI strategy.

Kastle's Voice AI technology will handle end-to-end customer interactions, reduce hold times, ensure compliance, and provide a fast 24/7 self-service channel. The AI agents enable New American Funding to take more calls while freeing up its operations teams to focus on complex client situations.

"Kastle AI enables us to serve each customer with greater speed and consistency throughout the life of their loan," said Christy Bunce, president of New American Funding. "As a pioneer in AI enablement for our borrowers and employees, we chose Kastle for its ability to tailor AI agents to our needs, with the flexibility to test and refine each solution before it goes live. This approach helps us deliver a high level of customer service and ensures that our team is available for the conversations that require a human touch."

The partnership offers a key operational opportunity for New American Funding: maintaining compliance coverage and service consistency at scale as customer contact volume grows.

Kastle's AI agents are pre-built for consumer lending workflows. Anchored by Safe Execution Procedures (SEPs), the agents are designed to complete complex, multi-step mortgage transactions consistently and predictably, ensuring every customer interaction meets the same standard regardless of the time of day. Kastle's Compliance Engine embeds regulatory requirements directly at the execution layer, delivering consistent quality on every contact.



"New American Funding understands that the winners in this next chapter will be the lenders who deeply embrace AI without compromising on compliance or control to better support their customers. We're proud to be the partner they're building that future with." said Rishi Choudhary, Co-Founder and CEO of Kastle.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with more than 5,300 employees based in Santa Ana, Calif. Founded in 2003 by Rick and Patty Arvielo, New American Funding is dedicated to making homeownership accessible for everyone. With more than 300 locations nationwide and a servicing portfolio of more than 281,000 customers, representing $73 billion in value, New American Funding combines the scale of a national lender with the personalized service of a trusted community partner. New American Funding offers state-of-the-art career training, innovative technologies, and diverse loan products to streamline the mortgage process and help people achieve homeownership.

Equal Housing Opportunity. © 2026 New American Funding, LLC. NMLS #6606. nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Corporate office 1 MacArthur Place, Suite 800, Santa Ana, CA 92707. www.newamericanfunding.com. Phone: 800-450-2010

About Kastle

Kastle is the enterprise AI platform for consumer lending operations. The platform helps lenders add capacity without adding headcount by automating complex regulated workflows while delivering full quality coverage on every customer interaction. Learn more at www.kastle.ai.

Media Contacts

New American Funding

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Kastle

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SOURCE New American Funding