New American Funding Receives International Torch Award for Ethics

Matthew Fehling, President and CEO and Brad Smith, Board of Directors Treasurer of BBB, serving the Pacific Southwest, presented the accolade on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at an award ceremony that took place at New American Funding's corporate headquarters in Tustin, CA.

"We are extremely honored that Matthew Fehling from BBB presented us with the International Torch Award for Ethics accolade," said Rick Arvielo, CEO of New American Funding. "Receiving this award is a testament to the high regard we place on truth and honesty in all that we do. I want to thank the Better Business Bureau organization for providing a platform that recognizes our organization's ongoing commitment to marketplace ethics."

This award is presented to companies who exemplify the following:

Leadership Commitment to Ethical Practices

Communications of Ethical Practices

Leadership Practices to Unify the Organization

Performance Management Practices

Ethical Human Resource Practices

Commitment to the Community

New American Funding became qualified for entry in the Better Business Bureau International Torch Awards for Ethics by first winning the 2018 Torch Award for Ethics in the 500+ employee category from its local BBB serving California's San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties.

For more information regarding New American Funding's International Torch Award for Ethics win, click here.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 124,000 loans for $30.8 billion, 195 branches, and about 3,100 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including the GoGo LO mobile application.

SOURCE New American Funding

Related Links

www.newamericanfunding.com

