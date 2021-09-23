New American Funding Recognized as a Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune and Great Place to Work

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on survey responses from 5.6 million current U.S. employees. In the survey, 96% of New American Funding employees responded that the company is a great place to work, compared to a 59% average of employees surveyed for U.S.-based businesses.

The company's co-founders, the husband-and-wife team of CEO Rick Arvielo and President Patty Arvielo, guided New American Funding to a record-breaking year in 2020.

"We are honored to be recognized among the Best Workplaces for Women," said Patty Arvielo. "As the top-ranking private mortgage lender, we celebrate our talented women whose contributions are invaluable in creating an environment of mutual respect for each individual and continued support where everyone can thrive."

The company is comprised of approximately 59% women, while 46% are minorities and 39% are Millennials. Between August 2020 and August 2021, the company promoted 82 women to executive and middle management leadership roles. The company is also the largest Latina-owned private mortgage lender in the nation.

Spearheaded by Patty Arvielo, the company offers mentorship programs such as "If You Want to Grow, We Want to Know" and "Thrive and Lead," to further employee growth.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 208,000 loans for approximately $54.2 billion, 176 nationwide locations, and about 4,600 employees. The company is a 2021 MPA 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

