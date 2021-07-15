New American Funding Recognized as One of the Nation's Top Workplaces

The list of Top Workplaces is based on anonymous survey responses from employees about their workplace and its culture. In the national Top Workplaces awards, New American Funding was honored in four different categories:

New American Funding is one of the fastest growing mortgage companies, having almost doubled its mortgage business in 2020. And the company hasn't slowed down in 2021.

New American Funding is also consistently recognized as a top employer. In the last few years alone, FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® named the company a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance, Best Workplace for Women, and a Best Workplace for Millennials.

"We are incredibly proud to be considered one of the nation's best workplaces," Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "The cherry on top is that this is based on feedback from our most valuable resource, our employees. It is humbling to know how they feel about being part of our family."

New American Funding offers an award-winning culture, advancement opportunities, career training, high-level mentoring, competitive benefits packages, and signing bonuses for certain positions.

To learn more about working at New American Funding, visit their careers page today.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 201,000 loans for approximately $52.5 billion, 179 nationwide locations, and about 4,800 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding

Related Links

www.newamericanfunding.com

