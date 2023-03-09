New American Funding Recognized by Fannie Mae with Third-Consecutive STAR Performer Award

Once again, NAF honored for its exceptional servicing capabilities

TUSTIN, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, New American Funding (NAF) has been named as a recipient of a Fannie Mae Servicer Total Achievements and Rewards™ (STAR™) Performer award. For 2022, NAF was recognized in the Solution Delivery category. This Program honors mortgage servicers for their effective, standardized processes, an area that has always been a source of pride for NAF.

"From the time we founded NAF 20 years ago, we've been committed to operational efficiency and using innovative technology to ensure our customers are taken care of during the homebuying process and beyond," said Patty Arvielo, CEO and Co-Founder of New American Funding.

In fact, the homebuying process is only the beginning of NAF's relationship with its customers. Currently, the company maintains a servicing portfolio of over 244,000 loans for nearly $65 billion, an increase of approximately 23,000 loans and $7 billion over the past year.

"When borrowers choose to work with us, we want them to know we'll be here for them throughout their lives. We don't believe in selling off loans as soon as they close," Arvielo continued. "We are exceptionally proud to win this award for the third consecutive year, as it shows that our guiding philosophy is being recognized within the industry."

Since 2011, the STAR Program has measured servicer competency, capacity, and overall performance based on three operational and performance areas: general servicing, solution delivery, and timeline management.

Fannie Mae's STAR award was not the only recognition NAF received for its customer care. The company was also the #1 in customer satisfaction for mortgage servicing, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Mortgage Servicer Satisfaction Study.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 244,700+ loans for approximately $64.5 billion and more than 165 nationwide locations. In 2022, New American Funding was ranked #1 by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Servicers. The company was also named #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding, LLC