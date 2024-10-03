New American Funding to Host Webinar Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding (NAF) is hosting a complimentary webinar in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month on October 10 at 11:00 a.m. PT. The event will showcase NAF's initiatives to empower the Latino community through wealth-building programs.

This webinar is designed for real estate professionals who work closely with the Latino community. Keynote speaker Patty Arvielo, NAF's CEO and Co-Founder, will share her inspiring journey and discuss the impact of NAF's Latino Focus initiative, which aims to provide $10 billion in new mortgages to Latino homebuyers by 2028.

"At NAF, our mission is about more than homeownership. It's about building communities, creating generational wealth, and helping people achieve their dreams," said Arvielo. "We are committed to breaking down barriers and opening doors to make these dreams a reality for more Latino families. It's not business for us, it's personal. We know that when our communities thrive, we all succeed."

Additional speakers include members of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), including Board Members, 2024 National President Nora Aguirre, 2025 National President Oralia Herrera, and individuals from NAHREP's Top 250 Latino Agents and Mortgage Originators list, which is also comprised of NAF loan officers.

Featured panel discussions follow:

Expanding the Hispanic Homeownership Footprint explores the growth of Hispanic homeownership and its impact on the broader housing market. Panelists will discuss trends, challenges, opportunities, and the roles of industry professionals, lenders, and policymakers in ensuring sustainable growth.





explores the growth of Hispanic homeownership and its impact on the broader housing market. Panelists will discuss trends, challenges, opportunities, and the roles of industry professionals, lenders, and policymakers in ensuring sustainable growth. My Hispanic Heritage Story offers a personal and cultural exploration of the Latino experience. Speakers will share how their heritage shaped their professional journeys and homeownership aspirations, highlighting resilience, family values, and the intersection of cultural identity and financial goals.





offers a personal and cultural exploration of the Latino experience. Speakers will share how their heritage shaped their professional journeys and homeownership aspirations, highlighting resilience, family values, and the intersection of cultural identity and financial goals. Building Generational Wealth Through Homeownership looks at how Latino families can leverage homeownership to create long-term financial stability and pass wealth onto future generations. This conversation will highlight financial literacy, investment strategies, and the importance of maintaining and growing home equity.





looks at how Latino families can leverage homeownership to create long-term financial stability and pass wealth onto future generations. This conversation will highlight financial literacy, investment strategies, and the importance of maintaining and growing home equity. The Role of Culture in the Latino Homebuying Journey considers how cultural values, family dynamics, and community can influence decision-making in the Latino homebuying process. Speakers will emphasize the importance of trust, relationships, education, and culturally competent service from lenders and real estate professionals.

Participants can register here for the event, which will also include music and prizes. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. For more information about NAF's commitment to making Latino homeownership a reality, visit NAF Latino Focus.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 269,000 customers representing over $70 billion in value and 285 locations nationwide. NAF was recently named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2024. NAF was also named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 by Newsweek. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mattie Van Gundy

Interdependence PR

[email protected]

SOURCE New American Funding