New American Funding to Host Webinar Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Oct 03, 2024, 08:03 ET
TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding (NAF) is hosting a complimentary webinar in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month on October 10 at 11:00 a.m. PT. The event will showcase NAF's initiatives to empower the Latino community through wealth-building programs.
This webinar is designed for real estate professionals who work closely with the Latino community. Keynote speaker Patty Arvielo, NAF's CEO and Co-Founder, will share her inspiring journey and discuss the impact of NAF's Latino Focus initiative, which aims to provide $10 billion in new mortgages to Latino homebuyers by 2028.
"At NAF, our mission is about more than homeownership. It's about building communities, creating generational wealth, and helping people achieve their dreams," said Arvielo. "We are committed to breaking down barriers and opening doors to make these dreams a reality for more Latino families. It's not business for us, it's personal. We know that when our communities thrive, we all succeed."
Additional speakers include members of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), including Board Members, 2024 National President Nora Aguirre, 2025 National President Oralia Herrera, and individuals from NAHREP's Top 250 Latino Agents and Mortgage Originators list, which is also comprised of NAF loan officers.
Featured panel discussions follow:
Participants can register here for the event, which will also include music and prizes. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. For more information about NAF's commitment to making Latino homeownership a reality, visit NAF Latino Focus.
About New American Funding
New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of more than 269,000 customers representing over $70 billion in value and 285 locations nationwide. NAF was recently named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2024. NAF was also named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 by Newsweek. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.
