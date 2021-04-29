New American Funding Wins Six Stevie® American Business Awards®

Gold :

Rick Arvielo - Maverick of the Year – Consumer Services

Patty Arvielo - Woman of the Year – Consumer Services

Company of the Year – Consumer Services

Silver :

Fastest Growing Company of the Year – 2,500 or More Employees

Bronze :

Marketing Department of the Year – Marketing Professional

Jessica Gonzalez - Marketer of the Year

Despite the pandemic, the innovative husband-and-wife team of CEO Rick Arvielo and President Patty Arvielo, led New American Funding to a record-breaking year. Supported with a full-scale marketing team to provide Loan Officers the tools they need to build their business, the company doubled its loan volume from 2019 and originated $30.5 billion in mortgages, while breaking its own lending records each month of the year.

To manage the surge in business, the company hired 2,776 new employees in 2020, pushing its total workforce beyond 4,700. The company now has over 5,000 employees and 186 total locations, including 179 branches and seven call centers.

Throughout its expansion, New American Funding continues to build a culture of diversity and inclusion. The company recruits from a wide talent pool and carefully cultivates key opportunities through mentorships. As a result, the company continues to have one of the most diverse workforces in the entire country today with potential for growth and advancement. Its current workforce is made up of 61% women, 45% minorities, and 38% millennials.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 187,000 loans for approximately $48.4 billion, 186+ nationwide locations, and about 5,000 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

