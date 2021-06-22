New American Funding's Karen Chiu Honored as Asian Leader Worth Watching

That description accurately describes Chiu, who consistently ranks among the top 1% of mortgage originators in the country.

Chiu reached unprecedented heights in 2020 by leading the entire company in origination volume, the first woman in company history to do so.

Over her 20-year career, Chiu has built strong relationships with countless homebuilders and real estate agents, helping her partners serve their clients' homebuying needs.

"I am deeply honored to be included in this amazing list," Chiu said. "I also know that I wouldn't be where I am without the hard work of many other people at New American Funding. I thank them for their effort and look forward to our continued success."

In each of her six years at New American Funding, Chiu was named to the company's President's Council, an honor reserved for the company's top originators. Chiu is also an active member of the Asian Real Estate Association of America, which works to improve homeownership among Asian communities.

"We are incredibly proud and lucky to have Karen as a leader in our company," New American Funding Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo said. "Her example is one that we all should strive to achieve. She is truly the best of the best."

