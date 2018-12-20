New American Funding’s Lisa Steinke Comes Home to Cedar Rapids

Now she's returning home to bring her commitment to service and extensive loan knowledge to the Eastern Iowa Corridor to help families live their American Dream.

"I'm honored to be servicing Cedar Rapids for New American Funding," said Steinke. "I feel I have a deep understanding of what aspiring homebuyers want and need here and I'm in an ideal position to provide the kind of one-on-one service they're looking for, especially first-time homebuyers."

Steinke is excited to share many amazing programs her clients may not know about, such as the CHENOA Fund, which can provide the "true gift" of down payment assistance. Through New American Funding, she offers a full range of Conventional, VA, USDA, FHA and Jumbo loans and is a direct lender with in-house underwriting.

"Independent mortgage banks have so much to offer," said Steinke. "They are different from credit unions and big banks because as non-depository institutions, we often have more flexible options and personalized service."

"New American Funding is ecstatic to have someone with Lisa's extensive experience in the mortgage industry representing us in Cedar Rapids, Iowa," said Jack Shotbolt, Regional Manager. "With her history as a top-performer in the Denver, Colorado market, I know she'll share our incredible platform with Real Estate professionals in Eastern Iowa in a way that helps them grow their businesses while providing exceptional service."

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 110,000 loans for $27 billion, approximately 185 branches, and about 2900 employees. The company offers several niche loans and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

