New Amora Survey Finds Mothers Perfer To Drink Coffee Or Tea At Home Instead Of On The Go

Mother's Day provides an opportunity for consumers to show their mothers how much they care with a unique and thoughtfully selected gift. With the majority of mothers consuming coffee or tea, Amora provides a variety of options that allows consumers to customize a gift that perfectly fits their mother's taste.

"Consumers enjoy showering their mothers with gifts during Mother's Day and what better way than to gift her with something she truly enjoys," says Marina DiDomenico, Co-Founder of Amora. "We indulge in the opportunity to support coffee lovers and be their perfect gift."

Key Findings from the survey include:

73.5% of consumers are planning on purchasing a Mother's Day present

76.5% of moms drink coffee or tea

40% of moms drink a cup every morning, 28% drink 2-3 cups per day, and 7% drink 3+ cups a day

85% of moms drink their coffee/tea at home instead of on the go

55.5% of moms jump-start their days with a fresh cup of coffee or tea

The survey also found that 44.5% admire their mother most because of her unconditional love for them.

"Mother's Day is an opportunity for consumers to celebrate all that their moms have done for them," said DiDomenico. "The survey data has showed that these super hero moms need coffee or tea to power them through their days. Amora is grateful to have the opportunity to provide fresh, premium products to mothers not only for the holiday, but every day of the year."

The nationwide survey was conducted online from March 13th to 15th, 2018 and revealed the majority of mom's coffee and tea consumption habits. Amora's survey was completed by more than 200 women and men nationwide between the ages of 18-60.

About Amora

Amora is a subscription-based coffee company delivering premium coffee directly to consumers across the U.S. Amora was created in 2011 to answer a distinct need – to deliver the freshest coffee money can buy, and consumers can drink. Other coffee companies' product could be months and months old before it reaches the consumer, so Amora developed a direct-to-home delivery system model where customers would enjoy coffee just days after roasting, cooling, grinding and packing, to ensure every bag is optimally fresh and delicious.

Media Contact:

North 6th Agency, Inc. (For Amora)

212-334-9753, ext. 143, amora@n6a.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-amora-survey-finds-mothers-perfer-to-drink-coffee-or-tea-at-home-instead-of-on-the-go-300622145.html

SOURCE Amora

Related Links

https://www.amoracoffee.com

