New Amsterdam FC Signs Former Red Bulls Goalkeeper Bouna Coundoul as Head Coach

NEW YORK CITY, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam FC (NAFC), a professional soccer team that plays in the National Independent Soccer Association, has signed former New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Bouna Coundoul as its head coach for the Fall 2021 season. Coundoul began working with the club as goalkeeper coach in the Fall of 2020.

"We are more eager than ever to take the pitch with Bouna leading," says NAFC Primary Team Owner Laurence Girard. "My first encounter with Bouna was when he was the first team goalkeeper at the Red Bulls in 2010 and I was with the U18 academy. I have known Bouna for 11 years and he is a true professional. He has not only played soccer at the highest level, but he is also an inspiring leader."

Coundoul spent six seasons in Major League Soccer with the Colorado Rapids and Red Bulls. He also represented his Senegal national team from 2007 to 2016. Born in Dakar, Senegal, Coundoul moved to New York City with his family as a child. He was a standout goalkeeper at Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Manhattan where he received the All-New York City Goalkeeper of the Year award. Coundoul attended and played for University at Albany, SUNY.

"I am honored and happy to coach New Amsterdam FC to help the club grow and reach its full potential," Coundoul says. "I would like to thank the club for this opportunity. I will give my best to the team, and I will always do what is best for the organization."

"New Amsterdam FC is the team of the people and I joined the organization to serve and share my experience I gained from my playing days to the people," he says. "I look forward to having a great 2021 Fall season and we have already started preseason. Thank you everyone for their support and trust they have in me and I promise to give my best."

Coundoul signed with the Colorado Rapids in 2005 and made his debut in 2006. In the first game of the 2007 MLS season, at which he arrived wearing traditional Senegalese garb, he contributed to the 2–1 victory over D.C. United with a diving stop in the last minute. In an interview that year, he created his trademark phrase, "Bouna Time!" which grew and spread as a chant in the supporters' sections as well as being promoted by the team.

On June 29, 2009, New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer signed Coundoul. He made his debut for the Red Bulls on July 25, in an away match against his former club Colorado. By the end of the season, Coundoul established himself as New York's first choice keeper and ended the 2009 campaign appearing in nine league matches posting two shutouts and a 1.25 goals against average.

In February of 2015, Coundoul signed with South African side Platinum Stars F.C. He signed a three-year extension with the club in June 2015 but retired in summer 2016. For his performances during the 2007 MLS season, Coundoul was awarded a call-up to the Senegal national football team. On November 23, 2007, he was named to the Senegalese roster for the African Cup of Nations. Coundoul was named to Senegal's squad for the 2012 African Cup of Nations.

"There aren't many neighborhoods in New York that wouldn't recognize 'Bouna Time,' Girard says. "He's a household name for aspiring footballers all over New York, and it only made sense to have him at the top of our club. We want to have a grassroots organization and build with OUR people in OUR city. We want to prove we have enough within the city, to be successful in professional soccer, and there is no better candidate than Bouna."

New Amsterdam FC will be inviting players to tryouts during preseason this month. Interested players can email [email protected].

