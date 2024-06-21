New Amsterdam Invest N.V. annual general meeting results: interim dividend approved

AMSTERDAM, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held today at Van der Valk Hotel Utrecht, the Netherlands ("AGM"), all resolutions were duly passed.

This means amongst others, that the proposed interim dividend payment has been approved; 99.90% of the NAI-shareholders voted in favor. The results of all other voting items are listed below.

Other resolutions passed at the AGM

The AGM adopted the following items including the votes cast.

As at the AGM, in total 5,315,355 votes could be validly cast. The total number of shares for which valid votes were cast at the AGM amounted to 1,965,966 being 37% of the issued and outstanding share capital of NAI.

In accordance with section 2:120 paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the voting on the proposals discussed at the AGM is as follows:



Agenda item For % Against % Abstain %















5 Adoption of annual

accounts NAI for FY 2023 1,945,966 99.49 0 0.00 10,000 0.51 6 Advisory vote on the

remuneration report of FY

2023 1,860,966 94.66 0 0.00 105,000 5.34 7 Discharge of each of the

members of the

Management Board i. Aren van Dam ii. Arie Johannes Maarten

van Dam iii. Cornelis Maartinus

Verkade iv. Elisha Sjemtov Evers





i. 1,953,966 ii.1,893,966 iii. 1,878,966

iv. 1,918,966 99.39 97.33 96.56 97.61 2,000 42,000 42,000 2,000 0.10 2.16 2.16 0.10 10,000 10,000 25,000 45,000 0.51 0.51 1.28 2.29 8 Discharge of each of the

members of the

Supervisory Board i. Jan Louis Burggraaf ii. Paulus Johannes

Steman iii. Elbert Dijkgraaf i. 1,918,966 ii. 1,928,966 iii. 1,938,966 98.61 98.12 98.63 2,000 2,000 2,000 0.10 0.10 0.10 25,000 35,000 25,000 1.28 1.78 1.27 9 Authorisation of the Board

of Directors to acquire fully

paid-up ordinary shares or

depositary receipt for

shares in NAI's own

capital. 1,930,966 98.22 0 0.00 35,000 1.78 10 Designation of the Board of

Directors as the body

authorized to issue

ordinary shares in the

capital of NAI 1,930,966 98.22 0 0.00 35,000 1.78 11 Designation of the Board of

Directors as the body

authorized to limit or

exclude the statutory pre-

emptive right upon the

issue of ordinary shares in

the capital of NAI 1,930,966 98.22 0 0.00 35,000 1.78 12 Re-appointment of BDO

Audit & Assurance B.V. as

external independent

auditor for the year ending

31 December 2024 1,965,966 100.0 0 0.00 0 0.00 14 Interim dividend payment

for the financial year 2024

(2.25% in June 2024 and –

subject to (possible) future

prior approval of the

Supervisory Board –

2.25% in December 2024) 1,963,966 99.90 2,000 0.10 0 0.00

Financial Calendar 2024

Approval interim dividend € 0,225 per ordinary share: 21 June

Ex-dividend: 25 June

Record date: 26 June

Payment date: 28 June

Publication of unaudited Half Year Report 2024 NAI: 29 August

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest, including its principles and objectives can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.