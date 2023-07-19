New Amsterdam Invest N.V. intents to acquire prime long income office investment in Edinburgh, UK

AMSTERDAM, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces the intended acquisition of Forthstone, South Gyle Business Park, Edinburgh (" Forthstone") in the UK.

The UK-holding of New Amsterdam Invest, Somerset Park Holding UK Ltd. has signed a provisional purchase contract for Forthstone, a unique commercial property with a long term lease agreement located in Edinburgh UK. With the purchase NAI will add a fifth property to its UK activities fully aligned with its business objectives and strategy.

The formal owner of the property will be a newly incorporated operating company; Forthstone Land and Property Ltd, a 100% indirect subsidiary of NAI. The total consideration for Forthstone including transaction costs, will amount to approximately GBP 9.5 million, of which approximately 50% in equity (available in cash) and 50% in debt (LTV loan). The interest rate on the loan will be around 7%, or approximately GBP 308k per annum. The closing is expected by 29 August 2023.

Aren van Dam, CEO of New Amsterdam Invest commented: "Less than two months ago we received the trust of our shareholders in their unanimous support for our vision and business combination with Somerset Park. The acquisition of Forthstone shows we are delivering on that vision. We are growing our portfolio, realizing opportunities we see in the current market for operating high quality commercial real estate with sound returns for our shareholders."

Forthstone Property Characteristics

The Forthstone, property is let in its entirety to Motability Operations Ltd on a full Repairing and Insuring Lease started 23 August 2019 until 7 January 2037. The property has been fully refurbished to exceptional standard and provides modern, Grade A open plan office accommodation divided over three floors. The total passing rent for the 35,370 square feet (3,286 square meter) property is GBP 734,150 per annum which equates to GBP 21.00 per square feet on the office space and GBP 10.50 per square feet on the reception. The lease benefits from OMRV rent reviews.

The rental income, as a percentage of the asset value (including transaction costs) is 7,7%. The interest rate on the loan will be around 7%, or approximately GBP 308k per annum.

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

The management board of New Amsterdam Invest N.V. consists of Aren van Dam (member and CEO), Moshe van Dam (member and COO), Elisha Evers (member and CSO) and Cor Verkade (member responsible for investor relations).

All information about New Amsterdam Invest, including its principles and objectives can be found in the Shareholder Circular dated April 21, 2023, and the prospectus dated June 21, 2021. This and all other relevant documentation can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.nl.



Disclaimer

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

SOURCE New Amsterdam Invest N.V.