New Amsterdam Office Broadens True's Global Tech Reach

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True, the fastest-growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, today announced its new office in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This region, which includes Belgium and Luxembourg, is a startup area on the rise - with a booming tech scene and a deep need for the tech-enabled global talent that's at the heart of True's expertise.

"Expansion to Amsterdam is a natural step forward as we expand our capabilities and connections in the world's technology centers," said Joe Riggione, True co-CEO and founder. "Amsterdam has big ambitions and the third-largest startup sector in Europe. Companies there need access to world-class leadership to ensure they can compete and win globally."

The Amsterdam office expands True's footprint in EMEA, where True already has a physical presence in London, Berlin, Stockholm, Tel Aviv and Dubai. It will be True's 17th office worldwide and the newest part of a quickly expanding international practice that specializes in moving top talent into high-growth markets.

"The capabilities of True's platform go beyond search," said Siv Sivanesan, GM, International. "True's technology software , diversity platform , investment arm and leadership assessments enable us to meet the various talent needs of this region."

Uros Zver , an expert in the executive search industry, will lead the Amsterdam team. Uros has deep connections to the VC & PE market along with relationships with FinTech and enterprise businesses throughout Europe. He has lived and worked in 10 countries across the US, Europe and Asia, and has expertise in helping technology companies scale and find international talent. He also draws on a background in international relations, having worked at the United Nations and for the NATO Alliance.

"I'm honored to join True and introduce our platform to the many innovative companies emerging from this region," said Uros Zver, True Partner and Amsterdam Lead. "True is already the largest and most trusted talent partner in the global venture capital ecosystem, and we want to continue leveraging our relationships to add value to companies as they scale."

True enters Amsterdam with strong relationships already with companies like Mollie, Otrium and WeTransfer and funds such as Accel, Sequoia and Index. And the opportunity for more is there with €3 billion in VC capital invested in Amsterdam this year and more than 100 international companies opening offices in 2020.

ABOUT TRUE

The True platform is a global suite of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management. True consists of five business units: True Search, Thrive, Synthesis, AboveBoard and True Equity.

True Search

Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors, and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies, and public companies seeking transformative growth.

Thrive

Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters, and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.

Synthesis

A multi-layered approach to leadership assessment and development which combines the evaluation methods of elite military units, executive coaching techniques, and agile methodology principles.

AboveBoard

A diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. With AboveBoard's two-way platform, members get unique visibility to hundreds of opportunities while companies get access to qualified candidates.

True Equity

True Equity makes direct investments in high-growth companies backed by elite venture capital firms.

