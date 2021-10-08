New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Sedate Growth for Food Service Packaging, with the Market to Reach $86.7 Billion Worldwide by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 2449 Companies: 42 - Players covered include Amcor Ltd.; Anchor Packaging, Inc.; Ball Corporation; Bemis Co., Inc.; Berry Plastics Corporation; Bionatic GmbH & Co. KG; Bio-Packaging Limited; BSI Biodegradable Solutions; Dart Products Europe Limited; DowDupont Inc.; DS Smith PLC; Excellent Packaging & Supply; Fabri-Kal; Genpak LLC; Hefei Hengxin Environmental Science & Technology Co., Ltd.; Huhtamaki Oyj; International Paper Company; Isap Packaging Spa; King Yuan Fu Packaging Co., Ltd.; Reynolds Group Holdings Limited; Sabert Corporation; Sealed Air Corporation; Union Packaging Inc.; Vegware Ltd.; WestRock Company and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Online Food Ordering, Food Service Outlets, Institutional Food Services); Material (Plastic, Metal, Other Materials); Packaging Type (Flexible, Rigid, Paper & Paperboard, Other Packaging Types) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Food Service Packaging Market to Reach $86.7 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Service Packaging estimated at US$69.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$86.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$41.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2026

The Food Service Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

