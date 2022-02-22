New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Air Fresheners, with the Market to Reach $21 Billion Worldwide by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 6878

Companies: 151 - Players covered include Air Delights, Inc.; Balev Corporation Eood; Beaumont Products, Inc.; Car-Freshener Corporation; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Dabur India Ltd.; Dr. Marcus International Sp. z o.o Sp.K.; Farcent Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.; Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Jelly Belly UK; Newell Brands; Procter & Gamble Company, The; Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC; Rexair LLC; S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.; Scott's Liquid Gold and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Sprays/Aerosols, Electric, Gels, Candles, and Other Types); Application (Household, Corporate, Car, and Other Applications)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Air Fresheners Market to Reach US$21 Billion by the Year 2026

Traditionally, air fresheners have been used for spreading aroma by filling a closed environment with fragrance. Air fresheners are typically used at hotels, public restrooms, malls, corporate offices, and houses. These devices can impart an aroma in a specific space or mask bad odor in commercial interiors such as vestibules, hallways, restrooms, and foyers. Old and traditional air fresheners, which are mainly composed of hazardous chemicals, are now being replaced by natural and new fresheners. Air fresheners are also available in form of specialty products. These air fresheners have been designed in several forms, such as potpourri. Such air fresheners consist of different forms of natural ingredients such as spices, wood chips, fruits, and flowers that can fragrance oils. Rise in luxury home construction due to rapid urbanization; rising income levels of consumers; a growing number of care facilities; increasing concern about indoor air quality; and rising utilization of public transportation facilities such as trains, buses, taxis, cars, airports, and airplanes are the most significant factors spurring the demand for air fresheners. Growing importance of clean and fresh environment, product innovations and launches improving lifestyle, rising significance of aromatherapy in home, increasing population, surging disposable income, and rising car sales are the other prominent factors fueling the growth of the market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Fresheners estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Sprays/Aerosols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.8% share of the global Air Fresheners market. Technological advancements and product innovations are emerging into powerful growth drivers. For instance, the development of electrical air fresheners reversed the growth pattern in the US air freshener market, and today the segment ranks as one of the promising segments in the industry. The emergence of battery-powered air fresheners further boosted the electric air freshener segment. Increasing demand for aerosols from households for home care is the key factor propelling the growth of the segment.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026

The Air Fresheners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 21.41% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe are the major markets for air fresheners market. Growth in the regions is significantly impacted by the rising awareness among consumers about environmental and health concerns, including the hazards of using aerosol sprays. The factor has acted as a key in propelling the demand for candle air fresheners and aromatherapy in the region. Asia Pacific is forecast to witness a significant rate of growth owing to improved lifestyles, inherent demographic factors, growing population, and rising purchasing power in countries such as India, Malaysia, and China.

Gels Segment to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

Gel air fresheners possess a significant growth potential owing to the rising usage of gel fresheners in cars. Gels account for a major share of the car air fresheners market due to the capability of spreading fragrance consistently and evenly for an extended period of time and appealing look. The launch of new plant-based extract products is anticipated to drive the market growth of car air fresheners. In the global Gels segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$180.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.