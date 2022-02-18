New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Automatic Checkweigher, with the Market to Reach $281.3 Million Worldwide by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 5; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 862

Companies: 67 - Players covered include A&D Company, Limited; ACG Worldwide; Anritsu Corporation; Bizerba; Cardinal Scale; Dibal SA; Espera-Werke GmbH; Hardy Process Solutions; Ishida Co., Ltd.; Loma Systems and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Standalone Systems, Combination Systems); Technology (Strain Gauge, EMFR); End-Use (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Automatic Checkweigher Market to Reach US$281.3 Million by the Year 2026

Checkweighers ensure proper compliance with multiple regulations and often are used in industrial production lines to enhance cost savings and efficiency, while also avoiding stiff fines. Checkweighers are one of the most in-demand industrial automation solutions that not just enhance productivity, but also improve packaging quality and rate of packaging by working together with other advanced, integrated technologies (programmable automation controllers and programmable logic controllers), to deliver cost savings across the entire manufacturing process. Growth in the global market is set to be influenced by increasing adoption of automation across various industries, backed by greater manufacturer awareness about the benefits of using industrial automation solutions. Additional factors that are indirectly influencing demand automatic checkweighers include the growing global population and corresponding increase in demand for various consumer products, the growth of various industries such as the FMCG sector and the retail and e-commerce sectors, the popularity of online shopping, and stringent regulations imposed on the packaging industry and with respect to product packaging. Further, the demand for automatic checkweighers is also benefiting from the development of innovative technologies such as scanners and barcode readers, RFID tags, and EDI communication protocol.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automatic Checkweigher estimated at US$239.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$281.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Standalone Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$181.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Combination Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Automatic Checkweigher market. Combination systems are gaining broader acceptance on account of rising attention on in-line inspection, small-sized factories and strong focus of companies on GMP guidelines. Combination systems hold potential to transform food processing units into smart factories.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $52.5 Million by 2026

The Automatic Checkweigher market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.9 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 24.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$52.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific dominates the global market, driven by rapidly expanding packaging market, increased consumption for packaged food, rising consumer awareness about product packaging and labelling, and the pressing need to automate the global food processing industry.

In chemical processing industry and manufacturing units, weighing equipment is deployed for performing myriad weighing functions that are essential to control, monitor and record the material inputs, intermediate products, and the finished products, which is pre-requisite for a streamlined production process. Chemical companies always rely on advanced weighing platforms to fully comply with standard weight configurations at various stages, to ensure effectiveness of production and processing, and to address safety and regulatory requirements in place. Use of load cells is prevalent in almost all types of chemical manufacturing units including inorganic chemicals; solvents, resins, sealants, and adhesives; dyes, pigments, and paints; and rubber, polymers, and artificial fibers; and agricultural chemicals among others. In the inorganic chemicals segment, there is a growing pressure on manufacturers to balance mounting production costs with regulatory compliance and quality control parameters. For such companies, automatic checkweighers and load cell solutions seamlessly help in precise measurement, record keeping and process control of input and output materials. Load cells fully support effective weighing of inorganic liquids as well as solids in various phases of production cycle for improving the overall efficiency of the production process. Likewise, manufacturers of solvents, resins, sealants, and adhesives rely on load cell solutions to maintain quality of manufactured products, production efficiency, and compliance with regulatory and safety requirements in their facilities. Load cells also gain importance in the manufacturing of dyes, pigments, and paints, where manufacturers rely on sophisticated weighing systems to produce precisely formulated coatings and colorants. Besides the regular production lines, load cells and other weighing solutions such as automatic checkweighers find widespread application in inbound and outbound logistics of coatings and colorants. Similarly, enterprises engaged in manufacture and processing of rubber, polymers, and artificial fibers leverage advanced weighing systems to send accurately weighed raw ingredients into production process, reduce wastage and associated costs, and to infuse billing accuracy for finished products. Agricultural chemicals is another major end-use segment for weighing systems within the vast chemicals sector. Automatic checkweighers and load cell solutions find increased use in both fertilizer production and pesticide manufacturing, the two primary verticals in the agricultural chemicals segment. More

