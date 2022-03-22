New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Electric Hand Dryers, with the Market to Reach $790.1 Million Worldwide by 2026

What's New for 2022?

Companies: 89 - Players covered include American Dryer, LLC; Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc; Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd; ELECTROSTAR GmbH; Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd; Excel Dryer; Jaquar Group; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Saniflow Hand Dryer Corporation; SPL Limited; Taishan Jieda Electrical Co. Ltd; World Dryer Corporation and Others.

Segments: Mode of Operation (Automatic, Push Button); Type (Jet Air, Hot Air); End-Use (Hotels & Restaurants, Shopping Malls, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Electric Hand Dryers Market to Reach $790.1 Million by 2026

Hand dryer is an electric machine which uses heating element and an air blower to dry hands by blowing warm air on to user`s hands. It is commonly used in public bathrooms as a cost-effective alternative to paper towels. Hand hygiene and washing has emerged as an important method to prevent transmission of Covid-19. As wet hands can transfer infection, drying hands has become an essential part of the hand washing procedure. Organizations that research disease control and prevention, recognize hand washing with water and soap or an antiseptic with 60% alcohol concentrate as a must to prevent disease. Warm air dryers have been recommended as important for hand hygiene as germs transfer easily from wet skin. The World Health Organization recommends use of paper towels or a warm air dryer to dry hands after cleaning. While such recommendations tend to encourage the sales of hand dryers, the segment however faces a major challenge of misinformation stating electric hand dryers found to be associated with the dispersal of pathogens into the air.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Hand Dryers estimated at US$596.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$790.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period. Automatic Electric Hand Dryers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$683.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Push Button Electric Hand Dryers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Automatic hand dryers are equipped with quick reaction electronic sensors in which the device instantly turns on and off upon detection of user's hand movements. The devices are very effective in drying hands and are environmentally friendly with maximum energy efficiency. Higher user satisfaction and demand for fully automatic hand dryers which do not need to be operated manually are estimated to account for larger share in the market

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $87.2 Million by 2026

The Electric Hand Dryers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.2 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hygienic and sanitary washrooms have gained significant importance as 80 percent of infections are transmitted through touch. The demand for these products is expected to be also propelled by increasing awareness regarding infections and focus on hand hygiene at workplaces.

In fact, public health is the focal point of public restroom design. With this perspective, the use of hand dryers is much sought after. Used paper towels and water is not a hygienic practice as it can breed germs. Wet stall floors, availability of soap, germ-laden door handles, availability of paper towels and wet seats are the main areas of dissatisfaction among users of public restrooms. With increasing clamor for better public restroom facilities, manufacturers have launched many innovative products that are faster and hygienic. Touch-free faucets and sensor-driven electric hand dryers with high efficiency are some of the design innovations that are gaining acceptance amid the pandemic. Most of the high-efficiency hand dryers, allow hand drying in less than 10 seconds. Traditional hand dryers have a press button to make them start. Automated hand dryers are activated by motion or proximity. More

