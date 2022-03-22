New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Gambling, with the Market to Reach $876 Billion Worldwide by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

ABSTRACT-

Global Gambling Market to Reach $876 Billion by 2026

Gambling has been a main recreational activity for man since time immemorial. The act of gambling releases dopamine in the brain similar to the effect of drugs of abuse substances such as nirvana and heroin. The stimuli, arouses the senses creating a sense of happiness and satisfaction. Also, gambling provides an escape from everyday stress and boredom. In addition to invoking fun and random luck, gambling also offers a sense of collective engagement. The modern of age of glitzy casino environment has additionally morphed gambling into a stylish and fashionable form of entertainment. Legalized gambling also brings economic benefits in the form of tax revenues for the governments and profits for gambling facilities and communities. For this reason, legal gambling has been a growing phenomenon in several countries including in the United States in recent decades. The popularity of gambling in the country can be put into perspective by the fact that over 80% of American adults gamble at least once in their lifetime. As a large number of people spending more time on mobile devices, remote gambling developers and platforms are using the option to expand their customer base. Smart devices available on the market allow users to access comprehensive spectrum of mobile gambling games on the go.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gambling estimated at US$747.9 Billion in year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$876 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Lottery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$372.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Betting segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $267.5 Billion in 2022, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $322.4 Billion by 2026

Given that tourists and locals are key revenue contributors for brick and mortar casinos, revenues plummeted significantly. Unemployment and reduced consumer discretionary income also remain key challenges to a speedy recovery. Also, since a significant amount of money spent on gambling is attributed to slot machines at locations such as hotels and airports, the closures of airports and hotels is affecting revenue generation from these areas. Lockdowns have resulted significant revenues losses compared to the previous year. For instance, in New Orleans the gambling market has already witnessed more than 60% decline in revenues during the pandemic when compared to the previous years, due to the closures. The casino industry is also impacted by the fact that tourism and leisure sectors along with air travel, which are vital for the industry growth, have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Gambling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$267.5 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific (including China) is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$322.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. The post COVID-19 period will offer exciting opportunities for mobile gambling. As mobile devices support advances features and are easy to operate, mobile gambling is an enticing option for gamers. With majority of casino game providers offering plethora of options, it is easier for players to enjoy these platforms anytime, anywhere without waiting to access their personal computers. Advances in the field of mobile technology coupled with better accessibility and connectivity have enabled a large number of players to participate in remote gambling. With rapid transition from console toward mobile, mobile gambling is poised to emerge a rapid growing platform.

Casino Segment to Reach $153.1 Billion by 2026

In the global Casino Segment, USA, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$116.3 Billion will reach a projected size of US$149.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific (including China) will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$34.5 Billion by the year 2026. More

