New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Gelatin, with the Market to Reach 799 Thousand Metric Tons Worldwide by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 23; Released: April 2022

Executive Pool: 654

Companies: 113 - Players covered include Darling Ingredients Inc.; Rousselot B.V.; Ewald-Gelatine GmbH; Gelita AG; Italgelatine S.p.A.; JuncÃ Gelatines SL; Lapi Gelatine S.p.a.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Nitta Gelatin Inc.; Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc.; REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH; Sterling Biotech Limited; Suheung Co., Ltd.; Geltech Co., Ltd.; Tessenderlo Group NV; PB Leiner; The Roxlor Group; Roxlor LLC; Trobas Gelatine B.V.; Weishardt Holding SA and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Raw Material (Pig Skin, Bovine Hide, Bone, Other Raw Materials); Application (Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Cosmetics, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gelatin estimated at 580.9 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 799 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. Pig Skin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.1% CAGR, while growth in the Bovine Hide segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR. The global market is projected to grow in the future, propelled by confluence of several factors including rising demand for convenience and functional foods, increasing health awareness, expansion of end-use industries and growth across emerging markets. Demand for the product is also driven by the essential requirement of gelatin in food, pharmaceutical, and nutritional solutions due to its distinctive behavioral properties. The market is likely to be driven by rising health awareness, strong demand for supplements, technological advancements related to softgel capsules and increasing use of pharmaceutical drugs. While rising healthcare spending and growing demand from end-use applications are anticipated to favor the gelatin and collagen peptide segment, increasing disposable income in urban areas and growing rural population in emerging economies including India, China, Brazil and South Africa are likely to benefit gelatin and its derivatives. As a safe, natural product, gelatin is also being targeted by researchers for novel applications such as tissue engineering and wound care products that are likely to further extend overall application scope of the material.

Rising standards of living, increasing preference for preventive healthcare, and a rapidly aging world population are few of the factors driving growth in these application markets, thereby indirectly benefiting the consumption of gelatin. The steadily growing animal protein is touted as a trend setting ingredient driven by its myriad applications in several food products including confectioneries, dairy, desserts, and meat processing; in joint care and nutritional solutions; in the production of plasma substitutes, capsule shells, health supplements, and granulations; as stabilizers for oil emulsions; in cosmeceutical products such as lipsticks, conditioners, nail products, and shampoos; and various technical applications including photographic supplies, explosives, electroplating, dyes, papermaking, and printing, among others.

Growing interest in nutraceutical ingredients and the boom in functional foods are expected to drive healthy demand for gelatin in the coming years as it contains all the essential amino acids required to improve health. In the pharmaceutical industry, one of the major factors behind the market growth is increasing use of gelatin in capsules that remain the most popular drug delivery option for solid oral dosage formulations. The market growth is likely to be also propelled by increasing geriatric population, better access to medical services, improving living standards and rising disposable incomes. Increasing significance of microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical sector due to gelatin's ability to release active ingredients in a controlled manner and targeted delivery of drugs is also expected to fuel gelatin demand in the near-term. Other applications in the pharma sector that are likely to foster use of gelatin include plasma volume replacer, medical sponges, vaccines, and regenerative medicine. Additional factors that are expected to benefit market prospects for this vital food additive include the expanding global food & beverage industry driven by globalization; growing prominence of fish-derived gelatin as a substitute to mammalian gelatin; changing lifestyles; increased preference for ready-to-eat products; focus on preventive healthcare, and growing incidence of osteoarthritis. High concentration of amino acids in gelatin is capable of strengthening bones and joints, and also acts as an effective anti-inflammatory agent that assists in easing discomfort, pain and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis. Despite the positive outlook, the global gelatin market continues to face challenges in terms of stringent regulatory norms associated with animal welfare, quality and safety of products; scarcity of raw materials arising as a result of feed shortages; and increasing cultural, ethical & religious requirements. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.