New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Haptics, with the Market to Reach $28.1 Billion Worldwide by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: October 2021 Executive Pool: 491 Companies: 119 - Players covered include AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.; CyberGlove Systems LLC; Entact Robotics Inc.; Ergos-Technologies; Force Dimension; Haption SA; Immersion Corporation; Moog Inc.; MPB Technologies Inc.; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Novasentis, Inc.; Novint Technologies Inc.; Quanser Inc.; Reachin Technologies AB; Senseg OY; Tactical Haptics, LLC; Tactus Technology, Inc.; Tanvas and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Tactile, Force); Component (Actuator, Driver & Controller, Software, Other Components); Application (Consumer Devices, Automotive & Transportation, Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Haptics Market to Reach US$28.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Haptics can be described as a simulated application of force as well as tactile sensation of physical touch artificially to virtual environment applications. While traditional end-use markets for haptics such as smartphones and gaming continue to support demand, stronger growth is expected in emerging markets such as wearables, smart homes, automotive, and healthcare, military that are expected to see strong growth. Haptic technology is being explored in various automotive applications ranging from driver alerts to infotainment systems. The market is also benefitting from introduction of new types of actuator hardware, software drivers, and systems integration. The introduction of new generation of haptic ICs has increased the potential of haptics to provide richer human-machine interface (HMI) experience for applications such as smartphone-based gaming, virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), PC trackpads, watches and wearables, and automotive touchscreens and button. Moreover, startups are coming up with new software and hardware solutions as well as gaining significant funding as support to the technology. Some of the interesting developments in this direction are midair haptics, wrist-based wearable device to route sound through skin, and exoskeleton force feedback gloves intended for remote and VR manipulation.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Haptics estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period. Tactile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.5% CAGR to reach US$24 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Force segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.3% share of the global Haptics market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6 Billion by 2026

The Haptics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 12.1% share in the global market. China, the world second's largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The need to replace ageing aircraft fleet, particularly in North America and Europe offers opportunities for haptics in commercial flight simulation equipment. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

