New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Herbal Supplements and Remedies, with the Market to Reach $111.6 Billion Worldwide by 2026

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 1487

Companies: 362 - Players covered include Arizona Natural Products; ARKOPHARMA Laboratories Company Limited; Bio-Botanica, Inc.; Bionorica SE; Blackmores Ltd.; Gaia Herbs, LLC; Glanbia plc; Herb Pharm, LLC; Herbalife International of America, Inc.; Hevert Arzneimittel GmbH & Co KG; Himalaya Wellness Company; i-Health, Inc.; Indfrag Biosciences Private Limited; Jemo-pharm A/S; Natures Aid Ltd.; Nature's Bounty, Inc.; Solgar Inc.; Sundown Naturals; NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd.; Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.; Nature's Way Products, LLC; New Chapter, Inc.; Nutraceutical International Corporation; Pharma Nord ApS; Pharmavite LLC; Potter's Herbals; PuraPharm International (H.K.) Ltd.; Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc.; Ricola AG; Schaper & Brümmer GmbH & Co. KG; Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Type (Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng, Other Product Types)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market to Reach US$111.6 Billion by the Year 2026

Herbal supplements represent dietary supplements obtained from herbs or plants that hold compelling health benefits and medicinal value. These supplements are witnessing increasing applications in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. Known for their numerous health benefits, herbal supplements are steadily gaining traction with rising attention of people on self-care and preventive healthcare. The growth of the market is propelled by strong focus on preventive healthcare, surging geriatric population, consumer attention on health and wellbeing, and increasing uptake of health supplements. Rising concerns over health along with increasing spending on preventive healthcare products are augmenting global demand for herbal supplements. These products are gaining from rising incident of lifestyle-related medical conditions like obesity and diabetes that are prompting people to consider herbal supplements to mitigate health risks. The market growth is also favored by increasing attention on personalized medicines and easy availability of herbal supplements. Factors like side-effects associated with allopathic drugs and rising uptake of dietary supplements are bolstering the market growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Herbal Supplements and Remedies estimated at US$84 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period. Multi-Herbs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.3% CAGR to reach US$68.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specialty Herbs segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.8% share of the global Herbal Supplements and Remedies market. The market for specialty herbal supplements is experiencing remarkable increase since the past few years. Specialty products are scientifically proved as safe and efficient dietary supplements aimed at self-help oriented customers.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2026

The Herbal Supplements and Remedies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 18.5% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 7.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The global market for herbal supplements and herbal medicine has been predominantly concentrated in the West, due to relatively high levels of health consciousness, and widespread and easy access to products. The ever increasing drive towards staying active, and remaining healthy among the older age population would drive market sales. Major factors driving growth in emerging countries include expanding population base, growing tendency of living healthy among consumers, increasing consumer awareness about wellness and dietary requirements, and growing demand for natural remedies.

Garlic Segment to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026

Garlic supplements strengthen the immune system, prevent common cold, detoxify, support overall health and wellbeing, improve bone health, prevent infection, prevent specific nutritional deficiencies, enhance athletic performance and support longevity. Increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases caused by hectic lifestyle schedules are propelling the demand for garlic-based herbal supplements. Women in the age group of above 40 years of age are also demanding natural garlic herbal supplements that help in maintaining a healthy heart. In the global Garlic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$675.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.