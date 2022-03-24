New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for In-Building Wireless, with the Market to Reach $20.3 Billion Worldwide by 2026

What's New for 2022?

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 4872

Companies: 88 - Players covered include Accelleran NV; Advanced RF Technologies, Inc; Airspan Networks Inc; Alcatel-Lucent S.A; American Tower Corporation; Anixter International Inc; Ascom Holding AG; AT&T Inc; Axell Wireless Limited; Baicells Technologies Co., Ltd; Betacom; Bird; Boingo Wireless, Inc; BTI Wireless; Casa Systems, Inc; Cobham PLC; Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd; CommAgility Limited; Commscope, Inc.; Connectivity Wireless; Contela; Corning Incorporated; Crown Castle; Dali Wireless, Inc; Ericsson; ExteNet Systems; Fujitsu Limited; Galtronics Corporation; G-Wave Solutions; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd; HUBER+SUHNER; ip.access Limited; JMA Wireless; Microlab; NEC Corporation of America; Nextivity Inc; NOKIA; PCTEL; Pierson Wireless Corp; Qucell Inc; SOLID; Westell Technologies, Inc; WHOOP WIRELESS; ZINWAVE and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Component (Infrastructure, Services); Business Model (Neutral Host Operators, Service Providers, Enterprises)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global In-Building Wireless Market to Reach US$20.3 Billion by the Year 2026

In-building wireless systems are designed and installed in a professional manner using a host of cables, antennas and amplifiers in such a way that the spaces with poor coverage and isolated spots of a building are provided with enhanced connectivity. In-building wireless improves network coverage and communications in buildings, mainly in core structures known for weak signals. The technology relies on networks, services and solutions intended to ensure consistent, unified indoor coverage. The technology allows efficient distribution of long-term-evolution (LTE), cellular and radio frequencies across an infrastructure. Growth in the market is set to be fueled by rising proliferation of mobile phones, increasing data traffic and pressing need for seamless connectivity and superior coverage across enterprises. Market is also favored by increasing demand for enhanced network coverage and capacity and emergence of the connected world as a result of heavy reliance of mobile communications. Increasing network congestion coupled with stringent government policies to establish cell sites to ensure better communication, connectivity and mobility are pushing global adoption of in-building wireless. The market growth is likely to be propelled by increasing data consumption and deployment of 5G networks.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In-Building Wireless estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period. Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR to reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global In-Building Wireless market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3 Billion by 2026

The In-Building Wireless market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.77% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 10.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America occupies the leading share of the market as a result of rising data consumption and associated adoption of in-building wireless products. Rising Internet penetration, proliferation of mobile devices and tech-savvy consumers are contributing to the growth of in-building wireless market. These factors are responsible for the growing use of mobile devices, driving need for need for good coverage in offices. The market expansion is also favored by strategic alliances among leading players. In a notable development in 2019, Airwavz Solutions and Globalstar joined hands to offer Band 53 for supporting in-building wireless services. European market for in-building wireless systems is also experiencing strong gains due to increasing need to push network capabilities and coverage and continuous advances related to communication technology. More

