New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Integrated Passive Devices, with the Market to Reach $1.7 Billion Worldwide by 2026

Edition: 10; Released: May 2022

Companies: 39 - Players covered include 3D Glass Solutions, Inc.; 3DiS Technologies; Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC; Infineon Technologies AG; Johanson Technology, Inc.; Koa Speer Electronics, Inc.; M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (Macom); ON Semiconductor Corporation; OnChip Devices, Inc.; Qorvo, Inc.; Skyworks Solutions, Inc.; STATS ChipPAC Pte., Ltd.; STMicroelectronics; TDK Corporation; Viking Technologes; Wavenics, Inc.; Xpeedic Technology, Inc. and Others.

Segments: Material (Silicon, Glass, Other Materials); Wireless Technology (WLAN, Cellular, GPS, Bluetooth, Other Wireless Technologies); Application (EMS & EMI Protection, RF IPD, LED Lighting, Other Applications); End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Integrated Passive Devices estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR, while growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR. Integrated passive devices (IPDs) are also called embedded passive components or integrated passive components. These are electrical components encompassing capacitors, resistors, inductors, chokes or coils, baluns, impedance matching components or any combinations embedded inside the same package or similar substrate. . the passive components are formed between dielectric layers and the same substrate. The basic forms of IPDs are resistor-capacitor, resistor, capacitor or resistor-capacitor-coil inductor networks (RCL). Passive transformers can also be formed as integrated passive tools like two coils atop each other with a slim dielectric layer in the middle. The diodes like Zener, PN and PIN can be embedded on similar substrates with holistic passive especially if the substrate is a semiconductor like gallium arsenide or silicon.

The growing white goods market will also boost the demand for IPDs. Integrated passives will be increasingly deployed in consumer electronics such as portable media players, set-top boxes, smartphones, and tablets. Consumers are looking for compact and cost-effective electronics. New materials are being harnessed to develop miniaturized components that improve reliability and advanced integration. Emerging technologies such as 5G technology and AI (Artificial Intelligence) will provide a fillip to the integrated passive device market. Power-efficient and miniaturized 5G devices will need IPDs. With the projected number of global 5G connections poised to grow substantially in the coming years, the opportunities for IPD manufacturers will be plenty.

The automotive infotainment and wearable industries will also propel the global demand for integrated passive devices. In-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems and advanced telematics are being harnessed in modern automobiles. Other vehicle electronic devices such as GPS systems and instrument clusters deploy ultra-miniaturized RF passive devices. With self-driving cars and ADAS in developmental stages, the demand for IPDs will be on the rise. Inductors are deployed in the management of power supply and to prevent undesired frequencies. They are used in IPDs to be deployed in wearable gadgets, computing devices, and television sets. With expanded circuitry, the demand for IPDs will be on the rise. The demand for high-density mounting in motors and ECUs of automobiles is on the rise. This will in turn increase the demand for power resistors and other IPDs. Electric vehicles will come in for more focus due to environmental and energy concerns. Regenerative braking helps recover the energy lost during braking thereby extending the range of the battery. Automobile suppliers will increasingly demand integrated passive devices. The portable medical segment will also create significant opportunities for digital and mixed-signal applications. The medical devices industry is employing several innovative technologies to develop new portable devices. There will be greater demand for implantable electronics in healthcare and medical equipment. Since IPDs are small and consume less power, they can be deployed in several medical monitoring systems such as pulse oximetry, ECG, and blood analysis. These applications demand accurate analog-to-digital conversion.

Mobile devices and gadgets are becoming smaller and at the same time carry out several functions. In this advancement, the device hardware design and IPD play a huge role. IPDs play an instrumental role in alleviating interconnection complexities and costs of electronic devices and enhance yield, reliability, and tolerance. IPDs are utilized in RF modules such as WiFi and cellular applications. Technological proliferation among wireless systems caused size reduction, enhanced battery performance, and augmented signal reception in IPD. The growing demand for IPDs is accountable to the benefits offered by IPDs like cost-effectiveness and enhanced compatibility, enabling the IPDs to be utilized in wireless IoT devices. The IPDs have four applications such as EMS/EMI protection, LED lighting, RF, and digital and mixed Signal IPD. EMS/EMI IPDs allow interference suppression among mobile phones and noise suppression among personal computers. RF IPD is extensively utilized among connected devices such as tablets and mobile phones and LED indicators usage in portable and microelectronics is propelling the LED IPS demand considerably. The IPD technology's rapid advancements are compelling the manufacturers to compete for offering increased functionality in a size as small as possible.

There is huge growth potential for IPD market specifically in medical applications and mobile phones. Component miniaturization to make the system more compact and reliable is boosting the IPD market growth. Increased usage of RF modules in garage door openers, wireless home automation systems, and wireless monitoring systems is driving the market growth of IPDs. The attempt of vehicle manufacturers to assimilate advanced infotainment systems into their products is providing a growth avenue for the IPD market. LED products are in high demand from end-users and consumers, due to the products' low power consumption capacity augmenting the IPD market growth. Wafer-based devices' extensive usage in electronics because of their cost-effectiveness is estimated to propel the IPD market growth in years to come. However, in comparison with discrete components, IPDs are quite expensive and this is estimated to hinder the market growth. Yet the initiation of 5G and the growing affection of consumers towards wearable devices is anticipated to alleviate the impact of high cost.

Like most other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the semiconductor industry. The supply chain was severely disrupted. Manufacturing operations were halted due to lockdowns and other restrictions. This led to a decrease in the global sales of semiconductors. The passive electronic components sector was also impacted by the pandemic. Raw materials were not available due to reduced operations across the supply chain. While the Japanese enterprises remained largely unaffected, other regions were severely affected. Automobile production also experienced a slowdown and this had a braking effect on the integrated passive devices market. However, the market for integrated passive devices is slowly picking momentum and is likely to bounce back to pre-COVID levels.

However, growth in the IPDs market is being restrained, mainly due to the fact that IPDs are more expensive than discrete components. The development of advanced IPs is also hampered by the lack of skilled technicians and stringent government rules. With low-cost fabrication, the price of IPDs will reduce. Conventional PCBs are expensive when used with IPDs as they are standardized for individual discrete components. The product design cycle for RF tuning of IPDs is long. In comparison, it is easier to tune discrete components. During the RF tuning, it is not possible to change or replace IPDs. The product design cycle thus becomes longer. This longer design cycle hampers the growth of the IPD market. More

