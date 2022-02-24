New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management, with the Market to Reach $16.1 Billion Worldwide by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022

Companies: 225 - Players covered include FADEL Srl; FilmTrack Inc; IBM Corporation; IPfolio Corporation; Klopotek AG; Lecorpio Inc.; Vistex, Inc.; Anaqua, Inc.; CPA Global Limited (Channel Islands); Dependable Solutions, Inc. and Others.

Segments: Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality, Other Verticals)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market to Reach US$16.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Intellectual property rights refer to the legal rights in an existent intellectual property work assigned to a business entity or person. Registering and protecting intellectual property has been a significant area of concern for large business organizations due to the possibility of disputes arising at the time of signing of mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and contracts. Intellectual property rights and royalty management software solutions assist companies in optimizing their revenues, capitalizing on and protecting their intellectual properties, and efficiently managing risks. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the growing need of protecting intellectual property assets against duplicity or piracy and the increasing necessity to monetize the assets. In addition, the market is expected to be driven by various organizations shifting from on-premise deployments to cloud-based solutions, and the continuous need of users to upgrade their intellectual property rights and royalty solution. Data centralization over cloud has also facilitated in easing solution's accessibility for various users spread across distant locations, while minimizing operating cost. Moreover, the market growth would be propelled by the increased adoption by educational institutions and government agencies. The rapid adoption by educational institutions is attributed to the implementation of digital education and advanced technology-based e-learning services by educational institutions. The media and entertainment sector accounts for the largest revenue share in the intellectual property rights and royalty management market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period. Media & Entertainment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.3% share of the global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market. Growth in the Media & Entertainment segment is being driven by the growing need for content monetization among several broadcasting services, such as over-the-top broadcasting and TV broadcasting.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026

The Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 28.2% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market share and growth is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption across various industries, such as IT, telecom, life sciences, and healthcare, with the aim of protecting their assets and innovations. Growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by an increased adoption of intellectual property rights and royalty management solutions in countries, such as India, Japan, and China, for better utilization of assets.

IT & Telecom Segment to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

In the global IT & Telecom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$271.9 Million by the year 2026. More



