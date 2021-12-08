New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS), with the Market to Reach $16.9 Billion Worldwide by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 20; Released: November 2021 Executive Pool: 24089 Companies: 113 - Players covered include Analog Devices, Inc.; Canon, Inc.; Denso Corporation; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; InvenSense, Inc.; Knowles Electronics, LLC.; Panasonic Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Sensata Technologies, Inc.; STMicroelectronics NV; Texas Instruments, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market to Reach US$16.9 Billion by the Year 2026

MEMS or micro-electromechanical systems are compact devices that use techniques resembling traditional integrated circuit process technology in combining a variety of functions such as mechanics, optics, fluidics and electronics on a single silicon chip. MEMS is the primary enabling technology for developments in healthcare, transportation, and telecommunication sectors. Advantages such as less mass, small size, low cost, and low power consumption contribute to increased adoption of MEMS devices in telecommunication and consumer electronics industries. MEMS technology is being increasingly preferred in the automotive industry as well for vehicle security systems including the airbag systems. The increasing incorporation of MEMS sensors in several consumer electronic devices is another major factor driving growth in the global market. Factors such as increasing demand for smart devices and the growing adoption of IoT in semiconductors are driving growth. There is significant potential for growth in the MEMS devices market from the healthcare sector. MEMS technology is useful in diagnostic applications, medical tools such as insulin micropumps and endoscopic pills, and medical research. The segment is expected to get a boost, primarily gaining from government initiatives, technological advancements, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.1% share of the global Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) market. Consumer electronics segment accounts for the most share due to the growing use of MEMS technology in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, digital cameras, gaming consoles, media players, and portable navigation devices during the past few years. Rise in demand for vehicle automation, growing trend towards driverless cars, increase in the number of electric cars, and intense competition within the automotive industry are some of the major factors expected to drive demand for sensors in the automotive industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

The Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 17.28% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$320.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is the largest MEMS market. In Asia Pacific, countries such as Japan, China, Taiwan, and South Korea account for major contribution to product manufacturing and process control. These countries are home to some prominent market vendors as well as contract fabrications companies such as TSMC.

Industrial Segment to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

MEMS technology allows combining electronics with the mechanical elements in devices such as valves, actuators, and the sensors embedded in semiconductor chips. This ability drives increased adoption of MEMS in almost every industrial sector. Pressure sensors and inertial sensors such as gyroscopes and accelerometers are driving applications for MEMS technology in the industrial automation area. In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.92% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$994.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$607.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

