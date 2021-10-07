New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS), with the Market to Reach $28.1 Billion Worldwide by 2026

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market to Reach US$28.1 Billion by the Year 2026

NDDS refer to new approaches, technologies, formulation, and systems used for the transportation of a pharmaceutical compound inside the body for safely achieving its desired pharmacological effects. Growth in the global market is set to be primarily driven by the benefits offered by controlled-release drug delivery systems, including reduced treatment cost, lower side effects, and enhanced therapeutic efficacy. The growing adoption of controlled-release drugs as a standard treatment for various diseases, rising awareness and demand for advanced products among physicians, and increasing prescription of controlled-release products are some of the key factors that are likely to bolster the market growth in the near future. Further, presence of several in-vivo biological barriers that impacts the drug's stability, absorption, and bioavailability are opening lucrative opportunities for the adoption of controlled-release drug delivery systems. The adoption of controlled-release drug delivery systems is also being propelled by the rapidly growing pediatric and geriatric population, owing to high incidence of non-adherence to prescription drugs in these age-groups. Nanotechnology has come to the fore to further enhance the relevance of continuous improvisation and innovation of NDDS, especially for administering active agents. Several terminal diseases such as immunodeficiency diseases and cancers require controlled and targeted therapy with minimum side effects, and for these systems, nanocarrier-based systems deliver a better therapeutic effect at the target site. Currently, the pharmaceutical industry is preparing for widespread adoption of nanoparticles, which represents a crucial element in advanced nanotechnology-enabled delivery systems.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period. Nanoparticles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.3% CAGR to reach US$27.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Embolization Particles segment is readjusted to a revised 22.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.3% share of the global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market. The rising uptake of nanotechnology and its various concepts including nanocarriers in novel drug delivery mechanisms is driving growth in the Nanoparticles segment. The use of nanoparticles in delivering drugs to cancer cells with minimum damage to healthy cells is the most promising application of nanotechnology in drug delivery currently under development.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

The Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.8% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18% and 19.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. More



