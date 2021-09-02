New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Office Stationery and Supplies, with the Market to Reach $173.5 Billion Worldwide by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 20; Released: July 2021 Executive Pool: 19174 Companies: 349 - Players covered include 3M; A.T. Cross Company; ACCO Brands Corp.; Aurora Corp. of America; Ballarpur Industries Limited; Beifa Group Co., Ltd; Societe BIC S.A.; Brother International; Canon, Inc.; Cenveo Inc; Deli Company; Dixon Ticonderoga; Domtar Corporation; Faber-Castell; G M Pens International; Hamelin Group; ICO; KOKUYO Co, Ltd; LYRECO UK; Office Depot, Inc.; Shanghai M&G Stationery; Shenzhen Comix Group; Staples, Inc.; Veritiv Corporation; Wenzhou Aihao Pen; WHSmith PLC and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies, Other Products); Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market to Reach US$173.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Office stationery and supplies refer to equipment and consumables that are consumed on a day-to-day basis on offices by organizations, and individuals. Expanding enterprise market, increase in number of offices, and growing number of working population are major factors fueling demand for a range of office use stationery products such as markers, files, folders, diaries, binders, organizers, and writing instruments. The number of start-ups and corporate offices emerging is a potential revenue generating opportunity for market participants. Growth in is also aligned with economic developments, cyclic/seasonal trends, technological innovations, lifestyle changes as well as demographic changes. Apart from the cyclical nature of the industry, yet another noticeable trend is the strong focus of manufacturers on technology developments and product enhancements as a measure to ward off growing threat from Internet and digitalization. Future expansion of the market is likely to be facilitated by business growth, increasing gains for online platforms and rising demand for customized products. The market is also influenced by green initiatives and the increase in adoption of recyclable stationery products by businesses, with the trend being more prominent in developed countries. The trend is prompting vendors to offer stationery products made using recyclable materials. Companies such as Amazon.com, Staples and Office Depot have started offering sustainable products including letterhead and office papers.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Office Stationery and Supplies estimated at US$150.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US173.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period. Computer/Printer Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$49.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper Products segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.6% share of the global Office Stationery and Supplies market. The declining consumption of paper-based commodities due to rising IT integration and automation presents tremendous growth opportunity for the computer & printer supplies market. In addition, ongoing transition of consumers from tri-color toward ink-cartridges due to their high print quality is anticipated to fuel the demand for printing supplies.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2026

The Office Stationery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.32% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$32.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$33.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed markets particularly the US and Europe have been traditional markets for office stationery products and supplies. Growth in these markets has been driven by the established office and enterprise sector. Creative marketing and promotional efforts is also likely to sustain growth of office supplies market instruments in these developed markets. Rapidly expanding developing nations such as China and India, increase in business development activities and subsequent rise in number of office establishments have been fueling sales of office supplies in developing regions.

Stationery/Mailing Supplies Segment to Reach $19.6 Billion by 2026

Stationery/Mailing Supplies includes products such as mailing envelopes, essentially padded envelopes & paper-based envelopes. Home Offices evolved into a strong end-use segment for stationery products due to which paper based products as well as printer papers, inked ribbons and mailing supplies are finding increased demand. In the global Stationery/Mailing Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period. More



