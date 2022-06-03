New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics, with the Market to Reach $10.5 Billion Worldwide by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 9; Released: March 2022

Executive Pool: 2833

Companies: 115 - Players covered include Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; CD Genomics; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; GenXPro GmbH; Illumina, Inc.; LC Sciences; Merck KGaA; Qiagen N.V.; Sequentia Biotech SL; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Waters Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services, Software); Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarray, RNA Interference); Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics, Comparative Transcriptomics)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Reagents / Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR, while growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR. The market is expected to register strong growth, driven by factors such as growing spend on R&D of transcriptomic technologies, and increasing use of personalized medicine in the treatment of cancer. The global market for transcriptomics technologies is projected to experience significant growth throughout the analysis period, driven by the increasing implementation of transcriptomic technologies. The gene expression patterns' increased demand for specific genes, various assay technologies, quantification of multiplexed RNA, increased requirement for genetic testing and personalized medicine, rise in genetic variation and genetic mutation incidences boost the transcriptomics technologies market demand. Additionally, continuous technological developments in products increased commercialization, and increasing disease cases such as hepatitis B, diabetes, and cancer, too, propel the transcriptomics technologies market growth. The transcriptomics extensive application in analyzing gene expression, the launch of effective and robust methodologies, increasing private and government research funding, enhanced methods of various transcriptome assessments are anticipated to augment the transcriptomic technologies growth. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' R&D funding, increased demand for compact and reliable products, too, are a few factors anticipated to drive the transcriptomics technologies market growth. Sequencing platforms' high maintenance costs and increased requirement of highly efficient methodologies are the transcriptomics technologies market challenges.

The sustained increase in research and development initiatives the world over are driving the demand for reliable and sophisticated software for managing the massive quantities of research data from research and academic, and corporate institutes. New advancements in the transcriptomics field including extensive usage of RNA sequencing and growth of transcriptomics applications that include drug discovery drive the transcriptomics industry. Growth in funding and grants by government and private organizations are driving the market further. The demand is propelling life science and software companies to increasingly focus on developing state-of-the-art bioinformatics solutions and services, a trend that is powering the market's growth. The growth within the worldwide market for transcriptomics technologies is also expected to be propelled by the sustained increase in the use of technologically advanced transcriptomics techniques, including the extensive utilization of RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) and increase in the application areas of transcriptomics technologies, including drug discovery. The increase in grants and funding by various government and private organizations is another factor fueling growth within the market. During the forecast period, the global transcriptomics market is expected to be driven by factors such as advancements in healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for personalized medicines. Increase in the number of biopharmaceutical companies and growing expenditure in R&D are expected to boost the market growth further. Some of the key market insights are the latest advancements in transcriptomics based on technology, introduction of new products and recent industrial developments such as mergers, partnerships and acquisitions.

The increased demand for efficient treatment and diagnosis in the areas of oncology, HIV and Alzheimer's disease leads to the development of the market, which is witnessing growth with the increasing research and development programs in the biotechnology field. Various other factors including rising government support, rising genome mapping programs, increased application areas of the technology offer a good platform. Nevertheless, data complexity, in the post transcript analysis, in the sequencing platforms is a concern and is a potential threat to the industry. Additionally, spurred by the emerging need for personalized medicines, the pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing personalized and targeted therapeutics, which is spurring the need for identifying disease-specific biomarkers. The trend is projected to significantly boost the market's growth throughout the analysis period. Furthermore, the proliferation of biopharmaceutical companies, and increasing investments in research and development initiatives, together with sustained improvements in medical infrastructure are also contributing significantly to the growth within the worldwide market for transcriptomics technologies. Global healthcare spending increases significantly with the growing population, increased treatment access and ongoing advancements in terms of technology. It provides support for market growth in the long and medium-term future. Innovations and new product launches are also projected to fuel the growth within the worldwide market for transcriptomics technologies over the analysis period.

The design and introduction of new products are likely to fuel gains in the market, as they would enable CROs to improve research quality and help in the development of vaccination. In 2021, Rebus Biosystems introduced the Rebus Esper, a spatial transcriptomics evaluation solution. This platform leverages a laser-driven optic for images of high resolution and enables the analysis of individual cells. NuGEN Technologies, Inc.'s Trio RNA-Seq, which provides a highly sensitive end-to-end transcriptomics solution, is ideal for use in low abundance transcripts applications. The innovative Trio RNA-Seq technique integrates three powerful technologies, including single primer isothermal amplification (SPIA); AnyDeplete, for use in high sensitivity ribonucleic acid (RNA) analysis; and DimerFree. Additionally, Caris Life Sciences' MI Transcriptome, a state-of-the-art gene profiling solution, is also projected to spur growth within the worldwide market for transcriptomics technologies. The innovative MI Transcriptome, which enables WTS, holds the potential for providing a comprehensive RNA-seq analysis. Likewise, Lexogen's CORALL-Total RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit, an innovative transcriptome analysis product, also holds the potential for revolutionizing the transcriptomics market and propelling its growth over the analysis period. Lexogen is a transcriptomics technology provider dedicated to developing innovative software and kits for RNA-Seq.

COVID-19 has boded well for the companies in the market. In 2020, NanoString Technologies, Inc. introduced the nCounter Host Response Gene Expression Panel for analysis of immune system reaction during the Coronavirus research. The solution in addition to GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler supported researchers in understanding the manner in which COVID-19 has not affected olfactory sensory neurons. In 2021, Qiagen unveiled QIAseq DIRECT SARS-CoV-2 Kit, genome enrichment platform, and viral library preparation to lower the use of plastics and library turnover periods in comparison to sequencing that is primer-based. This product was introduced for meeting the growing need for high throughput screening to perform research of new and more dangerous SARS-CoV-2 variants. In 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. introduced SEQuoiaRiboDepletion Kit's latest version for NGS that enhances efficiency of assessment by eliminating unnecessary rRNA fragments from the RNA sequencing library.

In 2020, infectious diseases and pathogenesis gained a considerable market share trailed by alternative RNA splicing applications. scRNA-sequencing is gaining increasing use to attain an understanding of cell kinds vulnerable to infection. RNA structure and molecular dynamics are anticipated to register strong growth, as RNA is gaining increasing importance in new drug development. Molecular dynamics will be used to support experimental evaluation of RNA structural dynamics. Academic centres and government institutes drive market gains, given their growing use of high throughput technologies for effective RNA analysis. Transcriptomics technologies are also finding rising use in drug discovery. The market is also gaining from the rising research in drug discovery. In 2021, a drug discovery platform based on RNA sequencing has been developed known as TORNADO-seq for monitoring large gene expression for an in-depth analysis of cellular phenotypes in organoids. However, lack of professionals restrain the growth of the industry. High service cost, because of high input cost and lack of skilled workforce in the developing countries, are expected to impede the implementation of transcriptomics technologies by the end-users. Additionally, certain limitations of RNA-seq are also projected to hamper market growth. More

