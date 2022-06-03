New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Trampolines, with the Market to Reach $3.9 Billion Worldwide by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trampolines estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Round Trampolines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR, while growth in the Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR. Growing number of trampoline parks and increasing fitness benefits related to the use of trampolines are the most significant factors driving the growth of the international trampoline market. Bouncing on the trampoline on a regular basis can help in increasing the bone density for older adults by maintaining the bone mass, which can effectively prevent osteoporosis. Additionally, jumping or bouncing can improve posture, coordination, and balance by stimulating the inner ear canal and ocular nerves. Studies demonstrated that every 10 minutes of trampoline exercise is almost equivalent to 30 minutes of running exercise. Moreover, just as other exercises, trampolining also reduces diabetes and cardiovascular diseases and increases heart rate.

Additional health benefits associated with trampolining include enhanced lymphatic system function, strengthened heart, increased energy level, and muscle tone are also bolstering the growth of the trampolines market. Rising usage of recreational trampoline in different places such as homes, adult health clubs, playgrounds, gyms, and schools; increasing preference for competitive trampolines among athletes intending to participate for trampolining in Olympics; surging use of trampolines in gyms; and growing per capita income of people are the other prominent factors contributing to the growth of the trampoline market. Increasing demand for waterproof trampolines of different sizes and shapes is expected to propel the growth of the trampoline market in upcoming years. However, rising instances of fatal injuries owing to the inappropriate use of trampolines are hindering the demand for trampolines. Additionally, low awareness about trampolines among the semi-urban and rural population is anticipated to hamper the demand for trampolines.

Growth in the global trampoline market is anticipated to be driven by rising number of trampoline parks post COVID-19 pandemic induced downturn, along with the use of high-quality raw materials for manufacturing trampolines with enhanced features. In recent years, indoor trampoline parks have globally emerged as new action-packed alternatives for family entertainment. These indoor facilities are exhibiting tremendous growth across the globe, and becoming a highly competitive industry requiring innovative ideas for keeping pace with rising consumer demand.

Trampoline park owners have been actively promoting their facilities as a place for fun-filled exercises. Recent studies have also found that jumping and rebounding on a trampoline is much more effective as compared to jogging and is equivalent to moderate-to-vigorous intensity strength training and cardiovascular workout, which is increasing people's interest in visiting trampoline parks. In addition, the increased use of e-commerce channels for distributing and selling trampolines, supported by growing Internet penetration, will bolster growth in the global trampoline market. The increasing awareness about various factors that cause obesity and growing focus on physical fitness are likely to boost sales of trampolines in the near future. Studies have revealed that rebounding on a Trampoline can be much more effective than jogging. Referred to as rebound therapy, a 10-minute trampoline exercise can offer results equivalent to 33-minute cardiovascular workout on treadmill.

The growing awareness of trampoline exercise as a means that provides a heart-pumping, low-impact, full-body, anti-gravity cardio and strength training workout for people of ages, is therefore enabling the trampolines to get wider attention. Moreover, trampoline manufacturers are focusing on the development of products that can be used not only for recreational purposes, but also offer educational and interactive features. These trampolines are fitted with sensors for helping users in improving coordination and enhancing their creative thinking skills while exercising. Manufacturers are also focusing on the development of springless trampolines with the aim of reducing the risk of hard impacts and injuries. The use of trampolines poses a high risk of injuries in case the user does not follow proper guidelines. Organized gyms and clubs are offering various safety measures as well as installing large safety end-decks with foam pads at each end of the trampoline.

North America (including USA and Canada) represents the largest regional market for trampolines, attributed to the growing consciousness among parents about providing adequate physical activities for their children. Growing number of athletes in countries such as the United States and Canada and increasing consciousness concerning the significance of performing appropriate physical activities among the people are the most significant factors fueling the growth of the trampoline market in the region. Asia-Pacific (including China) is projected to be the fastest-growing trampoline market over the next few years, driven by the increase in the number of sports activities and athletes participating in the Olympics. The rising awareness has enhanced the demand for residential trampolines in several countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India. China has been the largest contributor to the growth of the trampoline market in the region, and the country is also anticipated to dominate the market in near future. The Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America are expected to register steady growth in the trampoline market in the forthcoming years.

In terms of distribution channels, e-commerce is expected to attain the highest rate of growth in the international trampoline market. E-commerce is often associated with several advantages such as product comparison, easy product return and exchange, free home delivery, and easy payment, which is driving the growth of the segment. Additionally, shopping from e-commerce channels is a cost-effective approach owing to the elimination of market intermediaries. Leading players in the trampoline market include Spring Free Trampoline, Upper Bounce, Plum Products, and Jump Sports are adopting different strategies, such as partnerships with several online retail stores around the world, to expand their customer base and increase the sales of their products. More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

