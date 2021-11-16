New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for UAV Drones, with the Market to Reach $58.5 Billion Worldwide by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: November 2021 Executive Pool: 8674 Companies: 258 - Players covered include 3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR); Aeroscout GmbH; AeroVironment, Inc.; Aidrones GmbH; Alcore Technologies; BAE Systems PLC; Boeing Company; Delta Drone; DJI; Elbit Systems Ltd.; General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.; ING Robotic Aviation; Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI); Leonardo SpA; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Nimbus Srl; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Parrot SA; Precisionhawk Inc.; SAAB AB; Textron Inc.; Thales Group; Vtol Technologies; Xiaomi, Inc.; Yuneec Asia and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Multirotor, Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor, Hybrid VTOL); Application (Military, Commercial, Homeland Security, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global UAV Drones Market to Reach US$58.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), which are more commonly known as drones, are aircraft without a human pilot and crew, and there would also be no passenger on board. The pre-pandemic period saw global demand for drones rise rapidly owing to their diverse application portfolio across a wide range of industries. However, as the COVID-19 catastrophe struck, industrial activity around the world slowed down resulting in a decline in demand for drones. Since demand is driven by end-use industries that use drones primarily for procurement purposes, curbs on non-essential industrial activity caused demand to plummet. Despite the tepid short-term prospects, increased investments in technology are expected to fuel long-term market growth. Though somewhat restrained presently, the demand for UAV drones would continue to be driven by increased demand for data (drone-generated) in commercial applications and key technological advancements, as well as expected venture funding in UAV drones. The current pace of technological developments is expected to open new avenues for increased adoption of UAV drones for an extended number of applications across both military and commercial sectors.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for UAV Drones estimated at US$27.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period. Multirotor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR to reach US$32.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed-Wing segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.3% share of the global UAV Drones market. Globally, the market for multirotor drones is being driven by their increasing use in a number of non-military applications, specifically by law enforcement agencies. Demand for multirotor UAV drones is also being fostered by continuous advances in commercial and military technologies.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11 Billion by 2026

The UAV Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In the last decade, China has steadily emerged as a global center for manufacture of drones. The country is encouraging drone adoption by launching various policies such as subsidy schemes for drone purchases by various industrial sectors. Further, the increasing application areas of drones are also aiding in the increase in demand for drones in the country.

Single Rotor Segment to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2026

Rotary blade drones have rotor blades situated around a central mast. These blades force air downwards, generate vertical lift and help the drone to be airborne. Rotary blade drones are usually used for in place hovering activities, have greater maneuverability and are relatively inexpensive. In the global Single Rotor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2026. More



