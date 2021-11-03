New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Strong Growth for Supercomputers, with the Market to Reach $14 Billion Worldwide by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: October 2021 Executive Pool: 5534 Companies: 54 - Players covered include Atos SE; Cray, Inc.; Dawning Information Industry Co., Ltd. (Sugon); Dell EMC; Fujitsu Ltd.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); IBM Corporation; Lenovo; NEC Corporation; Silicon Graphics International Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: End-Use (Commodity Cluster, Government, Academic & Scientific Research, Commercial) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision.

ABSTRACT-



Global Supercomputers Market to Reach US$14 Billion by the Year 2026

A supercomputer is a computer featuring computational capacities much higher than general purpose computers including laptops and personal desktops. Supercomputers were invented during the 1960s, at the CDC (Control Data Corporation) specifically, and the initial uses were for science and engineering projects. Today, supercomputers are being used for largescale numerical computations or number crunching. Growth in the market is set to be driven by adoption of these computers in research & academic institutions and also in various industries like manufacturing, oil & gas and energy among others. Over the years, cost of supercomputers also decreased owing to technological advancement. The equipment are not as expensive as they used to be, which is extending their application into newer sectors besides weather forecasting and healthcare. Online gaming today is using supercomputers extensively. Online games are played by millions of people, simultaneously, which can be made possible only by supercomputers. Market growth is also helped by the growing cloud technology trend. Supercomputing centers today are adopting parallel and cloud applications.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Supercomputers estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Government, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.7% CAGR to reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Academic & Scientific Research segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Supercomputers market. The largest users of supercomputers are government entities. Governments across the world are recognizing that supercomputers are necessary for achieving economic security and competitiveness for their respective countries. They are using supercomputers for developing state-of-the-art electronic warfare equipment and defense systems. Representing next-generation supercomputers, exascale supercomputers appear poised to take the concept of high-performance computing to next level owing to their intriguing application potential. These supercomputers are being increasingly exploited by researchers to simulate complex processes in diverse domains such as biotechnology, medicine, material design, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026

The Supercomputers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 21.16% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China currently has the highest number of these supercomputers in use with the United States in the second place. Recently, the nation developed the Tianhe -2A, PAI-System and Sunway Taihulight among other supercomputers.

Commercial Segment to Reach $4 Billion by 2026

The fall in the cost of supercomputers owing to technological advancement is expected to increase uptake in the commercial sector. Already, small and medium-sized supercomputers are being developed for use by SMEs. In the global Commercial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$173.9 Million by the year 2026. More

