New Analysis Highlights Role of Antioxidants in Male Fertility

California Greens' Glutathione Offers "Master Antioxidant Support" for Fertility-Focused Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis published in late December 2025 sheds new light on the connection between male infertility and oxidative stress. This reinforces the concept behind California Greens' Glutathione supplement and its benefits for male fertility. Much of the focus of the formula is to combat oxidative stress (OS) as a way to naturally improve organic function and help the body operate at peak efficacy. This new study is a fresh reminder of addressing root problems as a critical part of health maintenance and prevention.

The study , published in The Journal of Physiology, found that physiological levels of ROS (reactive oxygen species) are necessary for natural sperm health and activity. However, imbalanced ROS production and antioxidant defences (which are commonly referred to as oxidative stress) can negatively impact male health. Specifically, the study reported that this "can trigger detrimental OS reactions, including lipid peroxidation, DNA damage and impaired sperm function, contributing to male infertility."

This connection between OS and male fertility is a major focus of California Greens' Glutathione supplement.

"Our research has indicated that 50% of infertile men suffer from oxidative stress," said Dr. Ahmed Elbandy of California Greens. "Whether this comes from toxins, radiation, smoking, alcohol, or a number of other causes, once it is a factor, it can interfere with the reproductive process."

Glutathione is a way to balance ROS and antioxidant levels. California Greens' natural supplement contains a strong dose of high-quality L-Glutathione, which is commonly referred to as the "Master Antioxidant." Conventional oral Glutathione is partially degraded in the stomach, reducing its bioavailability. California Greens' solution is to deliver Glutathione with oro-buccal nanotechnology, allowing absorption directly through the oral mucosa, bypassing stomach degradation. Oral glutathione is safe and convenient, with efficacy approaching that of injectable glutathione.

This 500mg dose targets oxidative stress. It is designed to support the body by helping protect sperm both before and after ejaculation. It can also help with things like motility and reducing abnormalities.

While the link between oxidative stress and poor sperm health continues to grow with new data, solutions like Glutathione continue to offer consumers a robust natural response — one that supports the body on a cellular level, boosting antioxidant levels to a degree that brings balance and helps restore natural reproductive health.

About California Greens

California Greens is an internationally based company operating in the nutraceutical market since 2009. It has expanded from there to build a portfolio that spans skin health, immunity, women's health, and metabolic support. The company operates with a mission to develop natural, clinically tested wellness solutions that address today's most common health concerns. It is committed to combining rigorous science with premium natural ingredients to create safe, effective solutions for consumers worldwide. Learn more at c-greens.com .

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SOURCE California Greens