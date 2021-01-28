New Analysis Shows Substantial Increase in Medicare Advantage Supplemental Benefits

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Advisory, a research and advisory services firm working to transform the delivery of healthcare and aging services for older adults, released a data brief and chartbook today showing a 253-percent increase in the number of Medicare Advantage plans offering special non-medical and other targeted benefits in 2021.

Supported by a grant from The SCAN Foundation, ATI Advisory analyzed the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) data on Medicare Advantage plan benefit package offerings for a relatively new category: Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill (SSBCI).

These findings show an increasing number of Medicare Advantage plans are choosing to offer these non-medical and other targeted benefits in their supplemental benefit packages. In 2020, the first year SSBCI were available, only 267 plans offered SSBCI. Now in their second year, SSBCI are available in 942 plans, and certain SSBCI are available in at least one plan in every county in the nation.

"We are seeing exponential growth in SSBCI and in particular benefits that help meet very real needs for chronically ill Medicare beneficiaries – needs exacerbated by COVID-19 – things like meals, food and produce, social needs supports, and indoor air quality equipment and services," said Tyler Cromer, Principal at ATI Advisory.

"We are encouraged to see more Medicare beneficiaries with complex care needs having access to these critical non-medical benefits," said Sarita Mohanty, MD, President and CEO of The SCAN Foundation. "We hope to see the new administration and Congress continue to allow health plans the flexibility to offer these important services, and with a greater focus on reaching diverse, previously underserved communities."

Read the data brief and view the accompanying chartbook at: https://atiadvisory.com/special-supplemental-benefits-for-the-chronically-ill-in-plan-year-2021/.

About ATI Advisory

ATI Advisory is a research and advisory services firm working to transform the delivery of healthcare and aging services for older adults. By providing insight and strategy backed by original research, ATI helps organizations lead and deliver change in senior healthcare and long-term services and supports systems. For more information, visit www.atiadvisory.com.

About The SCAN Foundation

The SCAN Foundation is an independent public charity advancing a coordinated and easily navigated system of high-quality services for older adults that preserve dignity and independence. For more information, visit www.TheSCANFoundation.org.

