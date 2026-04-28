New analysis shows U.S. homeless numbers have flattened after years of sharp increases

Preliminary 2025 data points to possible turning point

Veteran homelessness reaches lowest level on record

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis from Community Solutions finds that homelessness in the United States may be stabilizing after several years of increases, marking a potential turning point. Drawing on preliminary 2025 Point-in-Time (PIT) count data from 170 communities that have made their 2025 PIT count data available publicly, the report estimates a roughly 2 percent decline in total homelessness compared to 2024.

Veterans Experiencing Homelessness, 2010 to 2025

The findings suggest a notable shift from recent trends. The same communities experienced increases of approximately 15 percent between 2022 and 2023 and 19 percent between 2023 and 2024. In contrast, early 2025 data show both sheltered and unsheltered homelessness declining modestly, with unsheltered homelessness down about 3 percent.

Nationally, the report projects approximately 755,000 people experiencing homelessness in 2025, down from a record 771,480 in 2024. While still historically high, the change signals that the sharp increases seen in recent years may be slowing.

"After steady increases this is a sign that homelessness in the U.S. may be turning a corner," said Rosanne Haggerty, President and founder of Community Solutions. "These reported numbers match what we see on the ground: relentless work by local leaders across the country to resolve housing crises and connect those who need them with health and behavioral health services, even in the face of historic housing shortages." "This is a strong indication that increases in homelessness may be leveling off," said Adam Ruege, co-author of the report and Principal of Policy & Evaluation at Community Solutions. "A 2 percent decline is modest, but in context it represents a meaningful break from the steep increases of recent years. It suggests that, in many places, housing and homeless response systems are beginning to match the scale of the challenge."

The report also points to a growing shift in how communities measure and respond to homelessness. While the annual Point-in-Time count provides a one-time snapshot, a growing number of communities are adopting real-time, by-name data systems that track homelessness monthly. This approach allows local leaders to identify individuals in need, respond more quickly, and measure local conditions and progress continuously. Communities using this approach — through initiatives like Built for Zero — have demonstrated that more timely data can accelerate reductions and make effective use of community resources.

The analysis also highlights continued progress in reducing veteran homelessness. Among 177 reporting communities, veteran homelessness declined by an estimated 3.2 percent. If confirmed, the projected national total of approximately 31,800 homeless veterans would be the lowest ever recorded, extending a decline of more than 55 percent since 2010.

"The profound reduction in veteran homelessness over more than a decade is remarkable and offers a roadmap for making all homelessness rare and brief," said Haggerty. "The secret sauce has been sustained investment in housing assistance combined with clear accountability for results, and community partnerships to assure every homeless veteran is known by name and connected to help."

The report underscores that the results are not uniform across the nation. Declines are concentrated in major cities, while rural and suburban communities are seeing small increases.

Because the analysis is based on preliminary, locally reported data, findings should be considered directional until the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) releases official national figures.

About Community Solutions

Community Solutions is a nonprofit working to make homelessness rare and brief. It leads Built for Zero, a network of more than 160 US communities using a field-tested, outcomes-focused approach to reducing and preventing homelessness.

Learn more at www.community.solutions and follow us at @CmtySolutions.

Media Contact:

Brian Jones

[email protected]

SOURCE Community Solutions