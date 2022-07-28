NEW ANALYTICS TO HELP INVESTORS CONTEXTUALIZE SOCIAL MEDIA CHATTER

increased retail trading activity demonstrates the importance of including social insights in investment decision making Tweet this

"We are excited to partner with MKT MediaStats, the first entity in the economic and financial market narrative space to license social media discussion data from the leading social media platforms through Socialgist", adds Mike Madarasz, VP of Business Development at Socialgist. "Our partnership with MKT MediaStats is positioned to generate high quality insights while maintaining compliance with the strictest user privacy and source terms and conditions standards.

About MKT MediaStats, LLC

MKT MediaStats is an AI platform that transforms millions of unstructured media and behavioral data points to actionable insights driving better investment and operational decisions, enabling portfolio managers, risk professionals, strategists, political analysts, and financial-product marketers to improve performance. MKT MediaStats LLC was founded by Gideon Ozik, affiliate professor at École des Hautes Etudes Commerciales du Nord (EDHEC) Business School and former hedge fund manager at Société Générale; Professor Ronnie Sadka, chair of the Finance Department at Boston College's Carroll School of Management; Hadar Shezifi, technology entrepreneur; and Professor Ken Froot, of Harvard Business School.

About Socialgist

Socialgist is the link between the internet's conversations and the enterprise platforms helping brands understand what their audience is talking about. We work with 90% of the leading social media monitoring and analytics providers to bring them content in a reliable and compliant manner via integrations with our RESTful & streaming APIs. The enterprise tools that use Socialgist's platform gain access to data that can help their customers answer virtually any question. These questions address use cases like brand intelligence, product development, crisis management, AI training, risk analysis, with emerging use cases.

© 2022 MKT MediaStats, LLC - All Rights Reserved

MKT MediaStats, LLC 140 Mount Auburn, Cambridge, MA 02138

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MKT Mediastats, LLC