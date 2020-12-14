New Ancient Grains-Based Pop Bitties Offers Earth-Friendly, Plant-Based Snacking

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a genuine love for cooking, a belief in a whole food, plant-based diet, and respect for our planet, Mark Andrus, original founder and product developer of Stacy's Pita Chips, saw the opportunity for a truly innovative, salty snack made from healthy, ancient grains. After years of thoughtful research and guided by Mark's own healthy lifestyle and environmentalist values, Mark's Mindful Munchies today announces the launch of Pop Bitties.

Pop Bitties are light, crunchy, air-popped chips made from 100% whole grain sorghum, brown rice, quinoa, and chia and are available in four flavors: Pink Himalayan Salt; Maple & Sea Salt; Hickory BBQ; and Vegan Sour Cream & Onion. The chips are delicious on their own, paired with cheese, or as a dipping chip for dips and hummus. They are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free, vegan, corn-free, and tree nut and peanut-free. With only 120 calories per serving, no trans fats, and no artificial ingredients, Pop Bitties is a better-for-you snack that doesn't sacrifice on flavor.

Brown rice, quinoa, and chia, known for their extremely high nutritive value, are combined with the main ingredient, sorghum, to create this healthy chip recipe. Sorghum, an 8,000-year-old whole grain and superfood, is the star ingredient for two reasons. First, sorghum is digested easily and is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with magnesium, potassium, iron, protein, vitamins B and E, fiber, omega-3s, and antioxidants. Research shows that sorghum may protect against diabetes and insulin resistance, help manage cholesterol, and promote cardiovascular health. Second, sorghum is as good for the Earth as it is for us. Gentle on the planet, sustainable, and drought-resistant, sorghum uses a fraction of the resources that other grains require. Mark traveled the country to discover the finest sorghum grain Mother Nature has to offer, and the sorghum used in Pop Bitties is sourced exclusively from eco-responsible U.S. farmers.

"We are proud to be launching a snack food that is made from the highest-quality ingredients, tastes great, is good for the body, and is responsibly made," says Mark. "I founded this company based on the belief that snacking should be fun, delicious, and mindful. With its bright and bold packaging, our four versatile flavors, and our commitment to sustainability, Pop Bitties truly embodies our snacking philosophy."

Pop Bitties are available in 4.5 oz. and 1 oz. bags both online and at grocery stores across the country for an SRP of $3.69 and $1.49, respectively. For more information, please visit MarksMindfulMunchies.com.

About Mark's Mindful Munchies

Founded by snack food industry veteran and health nut Mark Andrus, Mark's Mindful Munchies offers a delicious way to enjoy ancient grains with its flagship Pop Bitties chips. Health and the environment are top priorities — the company's plant-based snacks are not only packed with nutrition, but are responsibly made using sustainable, U.S-sourced sorghum. Visit MarksMindfulMunchies.com to learn more and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

