NEW AND EXCITING CHANGES ARE HAPPENING AT MTM SERVICES

MTM Services appointed a new COO and has undergone a rebranding to better represent its services.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTM Services kicked off its fiscal year by appointing a new COO to help maximize in-house operational functions. Along with a rebranding of the company tagline, new modules have been developed to better serve clientele and their needs.

February 1, 2024 - MTM Services Senior DLA-20 Consultant, Annie Jensen LCSW, began her new role as COO. Annie has over 20 years of experience in clinical practice and behavioral healthcare administration with a focus on enhancing consumer-centered care and practice improvement.

Scott Lloyd, President and CEO of MTM Services said, "Annie is a consummate professional, cares immensely for our clients and our industry, and has been a superstar for MTM for more than a decade. We are beyond grateful to have her in this leadership role."

In her role as Senior DLA-20 Consultant, she has helped more than 700 organizations adapt and thrive in the changing healthcare landscape by demonstrating measurable outcomes and improving efficiencies.

In 2019, Annie authored a breakthrough companion to the DLA-20, enhancing its adoption and application. The DLA-20 comprehensive functional assessment and outcome measurement tool for behavioral health providers.

"I'm honored to be appointed COO and have this opportunity to contribute to our continued success," said Annie Jensen, new COO. "The work we do is challenging and deeply important and I'm excited to help lead the journey to deliver truly meaningful outcomes for those we serve. Together, we'll leverage our Measure-Transform-Maximize approach to ensure we cultivate excellence for every client."

Annie will continue to contribute as Senior DLA-20 Consultant while performing the duties of MTM Services Chief Operating Officer.

March 12, 2024- MTM Services underwent a rebranding of the meaning behind MTM of the MTM Services name. MTM now stands for Measure. Transform. Maximize. This better represents the work done at MTM alongside its core values.

Measure- Measuring your current reality to uncover hidden potential that enhances system efficiency and evaluates care.

Transform- Transforming your organization by partnering with you to create data-driven tailored solutions for your unique needs.

Maximize- Maximizing staff satisfaction and clinical outcomes to foster a healthy, sustainable system that encourages retention within your team.

CEO Scott Lloyd said, "MTM's focus has always been to empower those who serve others by generating tangible changes that positively impact organizations, their staff and their consumers. We're excited to unveil the meaning of MTM to better communicate our core mission and values!"

For more information about MTM Services, its staff, or products, go to www.mtmservices.org.

MTM Services is a comprehensive consulting firm specializing in transformational change to prepare physical and specialty healthcare providers for the dynamic new value-based healthcare marketplace.

Media Contact: Samantha McLean

[email protected]

(910) 584-7764

SOURCE MTM Services