New and Improved Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies Chosen by Retailers as Convenience Industry's Best New CBD Product in 2020

"Retailers voted for a brand they personally know has led CBD sales in the convenience store space for over three years, and this is based on facts and data, not my opinion," said Kevin Collins, co-CEO of Global Widget, citing industry data from Information Resources, Inc. (IRI). "We want to thank those who voted and all retailers for the overwhelming support they've given us for our new and improved CBD gummies, as well as for our other upgraded CBD products."

In keeping with its mission of making CBD products more accessible and affordable to people who benefit from using them, Global Widget introduced throughout the year more milligrams of CBD, new flavors, and higher package counts in many of its bestselling CBD products — including tincture oils, topicals and gummies — without raising prices.

Hemp Bombs CBD products have led convenience store sales for 36 consecutive months, each month earning over 50% of market share, according to market analytics such as SPINS. "Many retailers have chosen Hemp Bombs as their CBD category anchor because of the brand's consumer-friendly prices, eye-catching packaging and commitment to quality and compliance," Collins said.

Editors at CSP said the Best New Products Contest recognizes winners for market innovation and successful product launches. A story will be published in the December edition of CSP Magazine.

Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies, manufactured and distributed from the company's headquarters in Tampa, Florida, are featured in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide. They are available in three varieties: High Potency Gummies containing 30 mg of CBD per gummy, and Original and Sleep Gummies containing 15 mg of CBD per gummy. Sleep Gummies also contain 5 mg of the sleep aid melatonin per gummy. Packaged in quantities ranging from eight-count resealable bags to 100-count bottles, Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies comes in five flavors: green apple, lime, strawberry, wild berry and blue raspberry.

Retailers can visit https://partners.globalwidget.com/brand-overview/hemp-bombs/ for more information.

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and wellness products, and the trusted powerhouse behind the iconic Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Perfect Paws Hemp brands. With more than 110,000 square feet of facility space and over 200 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's leading CBD companies, providing quality products to consumers, and industry leadership and support to retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers worldwide. www.globalwidget.com.

Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager

813.497.5752 | [email protected]

SOURCE Global Widget

