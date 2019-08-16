New and Improved: Premier Amateur Sports Listing Engine, ACA Hoops Unveils New Website and Partnership with Sports Facilities Management (SFM)

A representative from ACA Hoops commented, "From a youth basketball perspective, we've seen continuous growth in the number of tournaments being listed on ACAhoops.com year over year. The good news for teams looking for a tournament in which to play is that they have lots of options. On any given weekend, it's likely that they'll find state, regional, or national events put on by both professional tournament organizers and teams looking to raise funds. It was time to evolve and get on pace with the growth in the industry. We're happy to work with SFM to bring new facilities to the forefront."

"We're building the SFM Network of facilities, tournaments, vendors, and talent through new partnerships and relationships," says Ashley Whittaker, VP of Business Development and Marketing at SFM. "ACA Hoops is an uncontested leader in the digital space for event owners and teams. We're proud to have our facilities listed on the site and to be able to feature them as part of our expanding network. There are kids who will get the chance to play in amazing facilities because of partnerships like this – and that's what drives us."

The ACA Hoops team has focused on improving functionality on the website as well as offering improved listings for partners. Some features include improved tournament, tryout, league, camp, clinic, and facility listings. Featured on ACA Hoops are world-class facilities, including Myrtle Beach Sports Center, Rocky Top Sports World, and Rocky Mount Event Center as well as some new facilities opening late this and early next year: Cedar Point Sports Center (Sandusky, OH) and Community First Champion Center (Grand Chute, WI).

