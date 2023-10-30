New Andis® Emerge™ Clipper Offers Pet Groomers High Speed & Power to Clip Any Coat Type

Sleek, Stylish Clipper Delivers Professionals Cord/Cordless Flexibility Plus Comfort

STURTEVANT, Wis., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andis® Company, a leading manufacturer of handheld grooming tools and education for professional groomers, announced today the launch of its professional-grade eMERGE™ Clipper. Designed for high-volume cutting, this sleek clipper features a precision-engineered, high-speed rotary motor that delivers 4,500 strokes per minute to create great grooms faster. From curly to long-fur, plush trims and tidy profiles, this single-speed clipper will quickly cut through any pet coat.

Andis Company eMERGE Clipper
Engineered with comfort and quality in mind, the eMERGE Clipper is built in Wisconsin, USA and features a narrow shape to reduce hand stress and deliver more control. Contoured grooves on the back of the clipper aid in finger placement and grip to safely trim pets large and small. The eMERGE is also equipped with an LED battery status indicator light that turns from white to red once the clipper reaches 10% battery so groomers know exactly when to charge up. 

"We're excited to share the eMERGE Clipper with the grooming community," said Andis' Manager of Education and professional groomer, Nicole Kallish. "This is a powerhouse clipper that groomers will love and its detachable blade system is compatible with all Andis' ultraEDGE®, ceramicEDGE®, and Fine-Tooth blades, to provide a consistent and customizable cut, groom after groom."

Available in stylish blue and purple colorways and equipped with a travel-lock safety button, this new clipper is fitted with an Andis ceramicEDGE size 10 blade that runs cooler and stays sharper longer. With a 1-year warranty, the eMERGE Clipper is built to not only last, but also be a mainstay in any groomer's toolkit.

The eMERGE Clipper Kit includes:

  • eMERGE Cord/Cordless Clipper
  • Power Supply Adapter & Cord
  • Blade Brush
  • ¼ Oz Oil Tube
  • Replacement Quad Drive

To purchase the eMERGE Clipper, visit www.andis.com or your local authorized Andis dealer. For more information on Andis Company, follow them on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Andis® Company
Andis® Company is a fourth-generation, family-led business and a market leader in barbering, styling and animal grooming founded in 1922. Its industry-leading clippers, trimmers and styling accessories are used by both professionals and DIYers across the globe.  The #1 preferred brand for textured hair, Andis remains committed to leading the category while ensuring quality, durability and innovation. Andis believes that creativity makes the world a better place and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help professional groomers to at-home users. To find a local distributor or retailer, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com.

