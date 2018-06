New Ann Arbor Fitness Studio Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"We are thrilled to be opening our first SPENGA studio in Michigan," Roger McGreal, SPENGA Co-Founder. "Ann Arbor is such an incredible area and we are so excited to be part of the amazing atmosphere and energy."

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:00 am - 8:00pm and prices will range from $69 per month for 4X-per month to $149 per month for unlimited sessions. For exclusive membership rates call the studio at 734-666-8207 or stop by for a personalized tour.

The studio is scheduled to open June 25th.

SPENGA of Ann Arbor is located at 859 W. Eisenhower Parkway, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the best workout ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has eight studios throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

