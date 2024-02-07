New Ansys Fluent Web UI Supports Access to Massive, Multi-GPU CFD Simulations

News provided by

Ansys

07 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

The web-based technology unlocks the power of cloud computing for faster CFD simulations, reducing reliance on hardware resources

Key Highlights

  • Ansys Fluent Web user interface™ (UI) enables users to remotely interact with simulations running on the cloud anywhere from any device
  • The interface supports large-scale parallelization of massive computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations by tapping into multi-GPU and cloud computing capabilities to reduce power consumption and increase simulation speed by up to 10x

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced Fluent Web UI, a web-based technology that enables users to remotely access simulations from any device. Fluent Web UI provides an interface for Ansys Fluent™, an industry-leading CFD solver with native GPUs that can speed time-to-result by almost 10x. Users are now able to run, control, and monitor simulations on the cloud or on-premises high-performance computing clusters. The streamlined interface delivers pervasive insights significantly faster for a wide range of CFD applications, including automotive under-hood heat transfer, gas turbine simulations, and external aerodynamics for aerospace applications.   

Building on Ansys' cloud initiatives, Fluent Web UI complements other offerings to provide users with a comprehensive suite of tools, from design to validation. For instance, Ansys Discovery™ Burst relies on fast-scaling clusters of GPUs to facilitate expansive, early design exploration that helps designers identify optimal designs faster, reducing the need for physical prototyping. Moreover, users can leverage the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI) with the new Ansys SimAI™ tool to rapidly explore additional designs within a given design envelope, getting results within minutes. SimAI is a pure software-as-a-service offering that supports an open ecosystem and is approachable for users without deep learning expertise.

"Our ability to harness the power of Ansys Fluent native GPU solver has saved us considerable time while using a fraction of the typical hardware resources," said Francesco Manara, aerodynamics specialist, Leonardo Helicopters "For example, we wanted to assess the external aerodynamics for airframe loads — a resource-intensive simulation — with the same reliability as the traditional Ansys CPU solver. With the native GPU solver, we ran our model 2.6 times faster using only one-third of the hardware resources compared with the CPU solver."

"Our customers can leverage our native GPU solvers and AI solutions in the cloud or on premise to realize significant time-saving benefits across industry applications from automotive to aerospace," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "It's no secret that CFD simulations can be incredibly time and resource-intensive, but our customers are working against tight timelines that have little room for error. The seamless connectivity that Fluent Web UI will help keep complex projects on track, while empowering designers to make better decisions as they monitor the simulation in real time from any device."

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement™

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts

Media      

Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected] 


Investors  

Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected] 

SOURCE Ansys

Also from this source

Ansys 2024 R1 Reimagines the User Experience while Expanding Multiphysics Superiority Boosted by AI

Ansys 2024 R1 Reimagines the User Experience while Expanding Multiphysics Superiority Boosted by AI

The latest release from Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), 2024 R1, introduces an elevated user experience designed to increase digital engineering productivity...
Ansys to Release Fourth Quarter and FY 2023 Earnings on February 21, 2024

Ansys to Release Fourth Quarter and FY 2023 Earnings on February 21, 2024

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that the Company expects to release its fourth quarter and FY 2023 earnings on Wednesday, February 21,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.