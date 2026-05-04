New Anthology "A Secret Chord" Spotlights Creative Voices of 60 Systems-Impacted Youth; Sales to Benefit Youth Empowerment Programs

PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pathfinder Network is proud to announce the release of A Secret Chord: Poetry, Stories & Art, the 11th anthology featuring creative works by 60 teens impacted by incarceration, detention, and deportation. Set for official publication on May 19, 2026, through Out of the Woods Press, this collection is now available for pre-order. All proceeds directly fund The PATHfinder Club and POPS the Club, programs providing essential safe spaces and creative outlets for systems-impacted youth.

'A Secret Chord: Poetry, Stories & Art' by The PATHfinder and POPS Clubs, Edited by Amy Friedman The PATHfinder Club: We are paving a trail from hurt and harm to hope and healing!

With research indicating that one in 14 U.S. children experiences the incarceration of a parent, The PATHfinder Club and POPS the Club serve as vital supportive environments for youth to transform harm into healing through artistic expression. New York Times bestselling author Shaka Senghor describes the anthology as "a healing force and platform for redemptive ideas," while Leticia Longoria-Navarro, Executive Director of The Pathfinder Network, shares, "These young people are not simply telling stories; they are rewriting what is possible."

Support the Mission: Purchase the Book

By purchasing A Secret Chord: Poetry, Stories & Art, readers directly support these arts-based support clubs. The anthology creators are a testament to the power of transforming pain into poetry, silence into song, sorrow into art, and isolation into community. Pre-orders are available now at www.outofthewoodspress.com/buy.

Attend the Book Release & Showcase

The Pathfinder Network invites the Portland community and media to a free literary showcase celebrating our youth contributors. The event features live readings, book signings, and refreshments. Support the mission by purchasing books and artwork directly from the creators of the Portland PATHfinder Club.

WHEN: Thursday, May 28, 2026, 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Thursday, May 28, 2026, 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM WHERE: Parkrose High School Library, 12003 NE Shaver St, Portland, OR 97220

Parkrose High School Library, 12003 NE Shaver St, Portland, OR 97220 VIRTUAL: Livestreamed at www.facebook.com/thepathfindernetworkpdx

Launch a PATHfinder Club in Your Community

Help justice-impacted youth thrive by bringing The PATHfinder Club to your community. The PATHfinder Club offers a comprehensive, customizable model—including all necessary tools and resources—to help partner agencies deliver effective support to systems-impacted youth. Start the conversation at www.thepathfinderclub.org/model.

Press & Media Opportunities

Members of the press interested in interviewing anthology contributors, program directors, or obtaining review copies of A Secret Chord may contact Javier Perez at [email protected] or 949-254-3214.

CONTACT:

Grace Stopher, Marketing and Communications Manager

(971) 413-5000, [email protected]

www.thepathfindernetwork.org

SOURCE The Pathfinder Network