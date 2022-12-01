New Anthology, 'The Power of the Pen,' Reveals Insights into the World of Handwriting Analysis

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its first-ever published book, "The Power of the Pen: from the unconscious to the conscious" (ISBN: 978-1970181340), The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation (AHAF) showcases 23 unique perspectives on handwriting analysis and its modern uses. Each essay is penned by a respected handwriting analyst and explores topics such as handwriting research in the digital age, human resources, the effects of medication on handwriting, genealogy, deception, signature analysis, psychology, and so much more.

“The Power of the Pen: from the unconscious to the conscious”

Filled with personal stories and handwriting psychology, "The Power of the Pen" is a rare look into the world of handwriting analysis and highlights how people around the world study and use graphology today.

"AHAF is proud to present 'The Power of the Pen,' an Anthology that captures not just the technical side of graphology, but also the spirit and passion that brings it to life. 'The Power of the Pen' represents decades of dedication, study, practical research and application of graphological principles by widely respected handwriting analysts and graphologists," said Lauren Mooney Bear, AHAF President.

"After working in this field for more than 50 years, it was a great privilege to bring together these professionals and shepherd their work into a one-of-a-kind publication. 'The Power of the Pen' anthology does what no other book on handwriting analysis does: it offers a broad spectrum of topics and perspectives on all levels of interest and expertise," said Sheila Lowe, AHAF Immediate Past President and Editor.

The foreword, contributed by neuroscientist, Dr. Mark Noble, affirms the special effects writing has on the brain and how writing by hand is more effective than the computer when it comes to learning.

"The Power of the Pen: from unconscious to conscious" is 362 pages and is now available through Amazon: https://a.co/d/9DG1JHh.

Intro Video: https://youtu.be/vxvxbG9Xn1M

About AHAF:



The Foundation is a 501-(c)6 non-profit organization, chartered and incorporated in California, and are the sponsors of Campaign for Cursive®. Visit https://ahafhandwriting.org/.

