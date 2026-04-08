New anti-armor warhead validated for Hellhound S3 multi-mission effector

Warhead advances affordable mass

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warfighters are one step closer to being able to engage and destroy armored targets at ranges in excess of 60km with an affordable system that a single Soldier can carry strapped to a rucksack. That's because Cummings Aerospace recently completed arena testing of a new anti-armor warhead purpose-built for its Hellhound S3 multi-mission effector.

The Hellhound S3 is 3D-printed, roughly a yard long, modular and vertically launched. It is man-portable, turbojet-powered, and can fly at variable speeds based on the mission.

Soldiers will soon be able to destroy tanks at 60+ km with a system they can carry on their backs. Post this A Hellhound S3 is vertically launched during a 2025 flight test. The Cummings Aerospace Hellhound S3 is a man-portable, turbojet-powered, multi-mission effector capable of engaging targets at ranges in excess of 60 km.

Why it Matters

"This test was all about giving the warfighter affordable anti-armor lethality at scale," said Sheila Cummings, founder and CEO of Cummings Aerospace. "The arena test proved Hellhound's new anti-armor warhead can penetrate armored targets."

The test also puts Cummings Aerospace on track for a flight test of the warhead against a representative modern armored target.

About the Test

The test met all primary and secondary objectives. It validated Cummings Aerospace's modeling-and-simulation predictions that the armor-piercing module of the Hellhound S3 is powerful enough to defeat advanced adversary threats.

Investing to Deliver Capability to the Warfighter

In alignment with the Secretary of War's guidance that industry increase its investment in defense technology, the test was funded entirely by Cummings Aerospace.

Cummings Aerospace has also used private investment funding to build a Hellhound S3 manufacturing line, allowing the company to rapidly scale production when called upon to do so.

One Platform, Multiple Missions, Many Effects

Hellhound is a versatile, multi-mission effector. Depending on the needs of the commander, operators can direct the Hellhound S3 to serve as a:

Loitering munition

Precision-guided munition

One-way attack drone

Hellhound's modular, open-systems architecture gives commanders additional flexibility to deliver battlefield effects. Soldiers can field-swap f our interchangeable mission modules in less than two minutes, without tools:

Armor- piercing module

Electronic warfare module

Decoy module

Blast-fragmentation module

"Hellhound's modular payload provides expeditionary warfighters more 'tooth' in the field and reduces the logistics 'tail,' " said Sheila Cummings. "One platform that can serve multiple roles means less equipment to transport and sustain."

Compressing the Kill Chain

Hellhound S3 provides distributed teams an organic, man-portable solution to engage targets at ranges in excess of 60 km on a compressed timeline.

Depending on mission requirements, the system can fly slowly or accelerate to speeds in excess of 384 miles per hour. What's Next

Testing: Flight and ground tests of a variety of Hellhound S3 mission modules from different platforms

Flight and ground tests of a variety of Hellhound S3 mission modules from different platforms Demonstrations: Participation in customer-sponsored demonstrations

Participation in customer-sponsored demonstrations Exercises: Participation in Department of War exercises

About the Hellhound Family

Hellhound is a family of low-cost, modular, multi-mission effectors.

Hellhound S3: Man-portable, turbo-jet powered multi-mission effector consisting of an all-up round, launch canister, and ground control system.

Man-portable, turbo-jet powered multi-mission effector consisting of an all-up round, launch canister, and ground control system. Hellhound S4: Tube-launched multi-mission effector. At 58 inches and 45 pounds in its canister, the S4 can be setup and launched by a single Soldier, from ground, sea or air platforms. It can reach targets 130 to 140 km away, has more than 1.5 hours of flight time, and can support missions including low-cost cruise missile effector, and gap-filling Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance coverage for Golden Dome.

Cummings Aerospace, a Native American Woman Owned Small Business headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, is an aerospace engineering company delivering responsible weapon system solutions for defense modernization and readiness. The company's expertise includes the design, development, production, and sustainment of missile systems, hypersonic vehicles, radars, command and control systems, and associated technologies.

SOURCE Cummings Aerospace